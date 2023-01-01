Nachos in West Side
West Side restaurants that serve nachos
More about Taco House
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Fiesta Nachos (Beef)
|$9.99
chips, refried beans, ground beef, cheddar cheese, sour cream, onions, and jalepeños
|Fiesta Nachos (Chicken)
|$9.99
chips, refried beans, shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, sour cream, onions, and jalepeños
More about Boca Chica Restaurant
Boca Chica Restaurant
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Nachos Viejo
|$11.95
A Boca Chica original and a west side favorite. 6-7 pieces of large fried flour tortilla chips. Topped with jalepeño slices and a whole lot of American cheese.
|Tio Steve’s Nachos
|$14.50
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of tinga chicken or ground beef.