Tacos in West Side

West Side restaurants
West Side restaurants that serve tacos

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crisp Chicken Taco$2.09
shredded chicken, lettuce, mexican cheese, sour cream, and cilantro in a crisp corn tortilla
Soft Beef Taco$1.59
ground beef, lettuce, and cheese in a corn tortilla
Steak Fajita Taco$3.69
steak, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Tacos$1.99
MAKE YOUR OWN TACOS
Minimum order of 30 tacos per style
Choose 2 meat choices with a minimum of 15 tacos per meat choice
Traditional Tacos.................................$1.99/ea
Meat choice (listed below) with Radish, Onion, Limes, Cilantro & 4 in. Corn or Flour Tortillas. 1.5 oz Meat per taco. (48hr notice)
Tacos Monterrey$16.50
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of seasoned grilled steak or chicken, onions, and tomatoes and
topped with queso fresco, avocado and cilantro. Served with salsa picante, and rice, refried beans or black beans.
Tex Mex Tacos$1.99
MAKE YOUR OWN TACOS
Minimum order of 30 tacos per style
Choose 2 meat choices with a minimum of 15 tacos per meat choice.
Tex Mex Tacos......................................$1.99/ea
Meat choice (listed below) with Lettuce,
Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream & 6 in. Flour or Crisp Corn Tortillas. 1.75 oz Meat per taco.
El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos Tradicionales Platter (Online)$11.99
Two tacos with choice of guisado and choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with lettuce and tomato with a side of rice and beans.
Individual Taco (Online)$2.89
One single taco with tortilla choice, one guisado choice, topped with cilantro and onion.
