Saint Peter restaurants you'll love

Saint Peter restaurants
  • Saint Peter

Must-try Saint Peter restaurants

Patricks on Third

125 S 3rd St, Saint Peter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$9.00
Our House Staple! Our wings are second to none, enjoy our jumbo fried chicken wings tossed in our signature sauces!
Thunder$14.00
Bacon, sautéed jalapeños, pepper jack cheese
& our spicy southwestern sauce.
Quesadilla$13.00
Seasoned ground beef, chicken or black bean
salsa served with tortilla chips, pico de gallo,
& pepper jack cheese sauce.
More about Patricks on Third
Jake's Pizza of Saint Peter - 119 Broadway Avenue

119 Broadway Avenue, Saint Peter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Bread w/ sauce$6.45
Large Four Meat Pizza$18.95
XL BYO Pizza$17.95
More about Jake's Pizza of Saint Peter - 119 Broadway Avenue
3rd Street Tavern -

408 South 3rd Street, Saint Peter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3rd St Burger$14.00
Fresh burger topped with American cheese and smoked bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side
More about 3rd Street Tavern -

