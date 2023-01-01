Saint Peter restaurants you'll love
Must-try Saint Peter restaurants
More about Patricks on Third
Patricks on Third
125 S 3rd St, Saint Peter
|Popular items
|Wings
|$9.00
Our House Staple! Our wings are second to none, enjoy our jumbo fried chicken wings tossed in our signature sauces!
|Thunder
|$14.00
Bacon, sautéed jalapeños, pepper jack cheese
& our spicy southwestern sauce.
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
Seasoned ground beef, chicken or black bean
salsa served with tortilla chips, pico de gallo,
& pepper jack cheese sauce.
More about Jake's Pizza of Saint Peter - 119 Broadway Avenue
Jake's Pizza of Saint Peter - 119 Broadway Avenue
119 Broadway Avenue, Saint Peter
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread w/ sauce
|$6.45
|Large Four Meat Pizza
|$18.95
|XL BYO Pizza
|$17.95