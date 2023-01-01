Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Saint Peter

Saint Peter restaurants
Saint Peter restaurants that serve boneless wings

Jake's Pizza of Saint Peter - 119 Broadway Avenue

119 Broadway Avenue, Saint Peter

1 Pound Boneless Wings$16.95
1/2 Pound Boneless Wings$9.95
3rd Street Tavern -

408 South 3rd Street, Saint Peter

Boneless Wings$13.00
Boneless, not smoked, but tossed in buffalo, honey mustard or BBQ sauce, or Jamaican Jerk or Cajun dry rub. Served with celery and your choice of dressing
Boneless Wings*$13.00
Boneless, not smoked, but tossed in buffalo, honey mustard or BBQ sauce, or Jamaican Jerk or Cajun dry rub. Served with celery and your choice of dressing
