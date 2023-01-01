Boneless wings in Saint Peter
Saint Peter restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Jake's Pizza of Saint Peter - 119 Broadway Avenue
Jake's Pizza of Saint Peter - 119 Broadway Avenue
119 Broadway Avenue, Saint Peter
|1 Pound Boneless Wings
|$16.95
|1/2 Pound Boneless Wings
|$9.95
More about 3rd Street Tavern -
3rd Street Tavern -
408 South 3rd Street, Saint Peter
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
Boneless, not smoked, but tossed in buffalo, honey mustard or BBQ sauce, or Jamaican Jerk or Cajun dry rub. Served with celery and your choice of dressing
|Boneless Wings*
|$13.00
Boneless, not smoked, but tossed in buffalo, honey mustard or BBQ sauce, or Jamaican Jerk or Cajun dry rub. Served with celery and your choice of dressing