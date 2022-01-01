Saint Peters restaurants you'll love
More about Shamrocks Pub n Grill
Shamrocks Pub n Grill
7337 Mexico Road, Saint Peters
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.25
Hand breaded to order with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, and homemade ranch.
|Session Burger
|$11.25
Our original cheeseburger.
|Half Pub
|$5.75
Crispy lettuce, crutons, cherry tomatoes, onion, and mozzarella.
More about Heavy Smoke BBQ
Heavy Smoke BBQ
4270 N. Service Rd, St.Peters
|Popular items
|Sliced Brisket Plate
|$20.00
Served with two sides and a slice of garlic Texas Toast
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$12.00
House fried tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, homemade queso, and fresh pico de gallo
|32oz Pork Steak Plate
|$22.00
Served with two sides and a slice of garlic Texas Toast
More about Mascots Bar and Grill
Mascots Bar and Grill
4881 Mexico Road, St. Peters
|Popular items
|DOUBLE CHZBURGER
|$11.00
|BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$10.00
|BONELESS WINGS
|$9.50
More about Pirrone's Pizzeria-St. Peters
Pirrone's Pizzeria-St. Peters
299 Salt Lick Rd, Saint Peters
|Popular items
|Medium PIZZA
|$14.40
Build your Own
|Hot Wing
|$12.99
1 pound
|Special Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce with wedges of tomato, onions, cheese, ham, salami, pepperoni and a pepperoncini
More about Racanelli's Pizza
PIZZA
Racanelli's Pizza
3945 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, St. Peters
|Popular items
|18" NY Style Pie
|$22.00
|16" NY Style Pie
|$19.00
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.95
More about Field Box - St. Peters
Field Box - St. Peters
4 Main Street, St. Peters