Saint Peters restaurants you'll love

Saint Peters restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Saint Peters

Saint Peters's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Must-try Saint Peters restaurants

Shamrocks Pub n Grill image

 

Shamrocks Pub n Grill

7337 Mexico Road, Saint Peters

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Hand breaded to order with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, and homemade ranch.
Session Burger$11.25
Our original cheeseburger.
Half Pub$5.75
Crispy lettuce, crutons, cherry tomatoes, onion, and mozzarella.
Heavy Smoke BBQ image

 

Heavy Smoke BBQ

4270 N. Service Rd, St.Peters

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sliced Brisket Plate$20.00
Served with two sides and a slice of garlic Texas Toast
Pulled Pork Nachos$12.00
House fried tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, homemade queso, and fresh pico de gallo
32oz Pork Steak Plate$22.00
Served with two sides and a slice of garlic Texas Toast
Mascots Bar and Grill image

 

Mascots Bar and Grill

4881 Mexico Road, St. Peters

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DOUBLE CHZBURGER$11.00
BACON CHEESEBURGER$10.00
BONELESS WINGS$9.50
Pirrone's Pizzeria-St. Peters image

 

Pirrone's Pizzeria-St. Peters

299 Salt Lick Rd, Saint Peters

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium PIZZA$14.40
Build your Own
Hot Wing$12.99
1 pound
Special Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce with wedges of tomato, onions, cheese, ham, salami, pepperoni and a pepperoncini
Racanelli's Pizza image

PIZZA

Racanelli's Pizza

3945 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, St. Peters

Avg 4 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
18" NY Style Pie$22.00
16" NY Style Pie$19.00
Toasted Ravioli$7.95
Restaurant banner

 

Field Box - St. Peters

4 Main Street, St. Peters

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
