Chicken parmesan in Saint Peters

Saint Peters restaurants
Saint Peters restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Liliana's Italian Kitchen Cottleville - 3891 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

3891 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville

+Chicken Parmesan+$23.50
Chicken lightly breaded and fried, topped with tomato basil sauce & fresh mozzarella, served on a bed of spaghetti with meat sauce and garnished with two pieces of roasted asparagus.
+Chicken Parmesan Sandwich+$15.00
Lightly breaded chicken, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and meat sauce served on a seeded hoagie
Pirrone's Pizzeria - St. Peters

299 Salt Lick Rd, Saint Peters

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.50
Chicken Parmesan$15.95
Two 6 oz. skinless boneless breasts served your way and then smothered in our tomato sauce, provel cheese and topped with a sprinkle of Romano cheese. Served with a small salad made with iceberg and choice of dressing with choice of side. Peanut oil used for frying.
Halftime - 2129 Parkway Dr

2129 Parkway Dr, Saint Peters

Chicken Parmesan$15.00
