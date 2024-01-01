Chicken parmesan in Saint Peters
3891 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville
|+Chicken Parmesan+
|$23.50
Chicken lightly breaded and fried, topped with tomato basil sauce & fresh mozzarella, served on a bed of spaghetti with meat sauce and garnished with two pieces of roasted asparagus.
|+Chicken Parmesan Sandwich+
|$15.00
Lightly breaded chicken, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and meat sauce served on a seeded hoagie
299 Salt Lick Rd, Saint Peters
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.50
|Chicken Parmesan
|$15.95
Two 6 oz. skinless boneless breasts served your way and then smothered in our tomato sauce, provel cheese and topped with a sprinkle of Romano cheese. Served with a small salad made with iceberg and choice of dressing with choice of side. Peanut oil used for frying.