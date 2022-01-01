Chicken wraps in Saint Peters
Shamrocks Pub n Grill
7337 Mexico Road, Saint Peters
|Chicken FIesta Wrap
|$14.25
Blackened chicken with black beans, tomatoes, corn, tortialla strips and sundried tomato ranch.
|Mango Chicken Salad Wrap
|$15.25
our chicken salad tossed with lettuce and diced mango and wrapped up
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.25
Grilled OR Crispy chicken tossed in your choice of sauce with cheddar, lettuce and ranch.
Heavy Smoke - St. Peters
4270 N. Service Rd, St.Peters
|Smoked Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Smoked chicken, pimento cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and hot ranch Q wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled