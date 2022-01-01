Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Saint Peters

Saint Peters restaurants
Saint Peters restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Shamrocks Pub n Grill image

 

Shamrocks Pub n Grill

7337 Mexico Road, Saint Peters

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken FIesta Wrap$14.25
Blackened chicken with black beans, tomatoes, corn, tortialla strips and sundried tomato ranch.
Mango Chicken Salad Wrap$15.25
our chicken salad tossed with lettuce and diced mango and wrapped up
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.25
Grilled OR Crispy chicken tossed in your choice of sauce with cheddar, lettuce and ranch.
Item pic

 

Heavy Smoke - St. Peters

4270 N. Service Rd, St.Peters

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Wrap$14.00
Smoked chicken, pimento cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and hot ranch Q wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled
Restaurant banner

 

Halftime - 2129 Parkway Dr

2129 Parkway Dr, Saint Peters

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$12.99
