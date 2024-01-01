Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Saint Peters

Go
Saint Peters restaurants
Toast

Saint Peters restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

Shamrocks Pub n Grill image

 

Shamrocks Pub n Grill

7337 Mexico Road, Saint Peters

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Goat Cheese Salad$15.75
seasonal lettuce blend topped with apples, cranberries, and fried goat cheese. Add chicken for $3
More about Shamrocks Pub n Grill
Banner pic

 

Liliana's Italian Kitchen Cottleville - 3891 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

3891 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
+Goat Cheese Spinach Salad+$12.00
Spinach, goat cheese, strawberries, spicy walnuts, red onions, with a raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Liliana's Italian Kitchen Cottleville - 3891 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

Map

Map

