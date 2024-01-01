Goat cheese salad in Saint Peters
Saint Peters restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
More about Shamrocks Pub n Grill
Shamrocks Pub n Grill
7337 Mexico Road, Saint Peters
|Fried Goat Cheese Salad
|$15.75
seasonal lettuce blend topped with apples, cranberries, and fried goat cheese. Add chicken for $3
More about Liliana's Italian Kitchen Cottleville - 3891 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
Liliana's Italian Kitchen Cottleville - 3891 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
3891 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville
|+Goat Cheese Spinach Salad+
|$12.00
Spinach, goat cheese, strawberries, spicy walnuts, red onions, with a raspberry vinaigrette.