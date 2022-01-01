Nachos in Saint Peters
Saint Peters restaurants that serve nachos
Shamrocks Pub n Grill
7337 Mexico Road, Saint Peters
|BBQ Nachos
|$12.75
Irish Chips topped with pulled pork, beer cheese, red onion, jalapenos, sour cream & chives.
|Irish Nachos
|$12.75
Our irish chips topped with ground beef, beer cheese, tomatoes, lettuce. jalapenos, sour cream & chives.
Heavy Smoke BBQ
4270 N. Service Rd, St.Peters
|Pork al pastor Nachos
|$12.00
|Pulled Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
House fried tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, homemade queso, and fresh pico de gallo
|Sausage Nachos
|$12.00
