Nachos in Saint Peters

Saint Peters restaurants
Saint Peters restaurants that serve nachos

Shamrocks Pub n Grill image

 

Shamrocks Pub n Grill

7337 Mexico Road, Saint Peters

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Nachos$12.75
Irish Chips topped with pulled pork, beer cheese, red onion, jalapenos, sour cream & chives.
Irish Nachos$12.75
Our irish chips topped with ground beef, beer cheese, tomatoes, lettuce. jalapenos, sour cream & chives.
More about Shamrocks Pub n Grill
Item pic

 

Heavy Smoke BBQ

4270 N. Service Rd, St.Peters

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork al pastor Nachos$12.00
Pulled Chicken Nachos$12.00
House fried tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, homemade queso, and fresh pico de gallo
Sausage Nachos$12.00
House fried tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, homemade queso, and fresh pico de gallo
More about Heavy Smoke BBQ
Mascots Bar and Grill image

 

Mascots Bar and Grill

4881 Mexico Road, St. Peters

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
DELUXE NACHOS$10.15
BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS$10.65
More about Mascots Bar and Grill

