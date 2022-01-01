Saint Petersburg American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Saint Petersburg
More about Stella's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stella's
2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport
|Popular items
|Simple Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.95
1 egg with your choice of ham, sausage, or bacon and American cheese on a
toasted English muffin. Served with choice of side.
|Pierogies
|$6.95
Potato and cheddar-filled dumplings sautéed with onions and served with sour
cream.
|Meat
A La Carte Meat
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
More about Stillwaters Tavern
Stillwaters Tavern
224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|TAVERN BURGER*
|$14.99
hand formed short rib, chuck and brisket
with sharp cheddar, thousand island,
lettuce, caramelized onion
|LARGE CAESAR SALAD*
|$10.99
chopped romaine, parmesan, harissa caesar dressing, sourdough croutons
|PAN FRIED RAMEN*
|$14.99
Chinese sausage, market veg, marinated soft boiled egg, toasted peanuts, bean sprouts, thai basil
More about Punky's Bar and Grill
Punky's Bar and Grill
3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$10.95
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream served in a fried tortilla shell
|Rachel Sandwich
|$14.25
Sliced turkey breast topped with tangy sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and creamy swiss cheese served on marbled rye bread
|Classic Burger
|$13.25
A perfectly cooked hamburger made just how you like it
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|ALL THE WAY
|$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
|CAESAR
|$8.00
romaine, garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, creamy dressing
|TUNA POKE BOWL
|$15.00
ahi tuna, sesame kale, crushed peanuts, cucumber, sesame slaw, sweet chili aioli, soy pearls
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Frescos BURGER
|$15.00
|ST PETE BOWL
|$20.00
|GROUPER TACOS
|$28.00
More about 1200 Chophouse
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
1200 Chophouse
5007 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|Popular items
|TRUFFLE FRIES.
|$9.95
|FILET MIGNON 7OZ.
|$27.95
|TWIN FILET OSCAR.
|$35.95
More about O'Maddy's Bar & Grille
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
O'Maddy's Bar & Grille
5405 Shore Blvd S, Gulfport
|Popular items
|Grouper Nuggets
|$14.99
Fresh cut Grouper trimmings, crispy fried.
Not Gluten Free.
|Buffalo Shrimp
|$12.99
6 Jumbo White Shrimp (13-15ct) battered and crispy fried.
Gluten Free if blackened or grilled.
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
Shredded cheese, onions, mushrooms, and peppers, served with pico de gallo and sour cream, choice of grilled or blackened chicken, shrimp or veggie.
Not Gluten Free.
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone
Whiskey Wings Tyrone
7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg
|Popular items
|10 BREADED WINGS**
|$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
|ONION RINGS
|$8.99
Beer battered onion rings served with a creamy horsey sauce
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.99
8 breaded mozzarella sticks fried golden, served with marinara
More about The Library Restaurant
The Library Restaurant
600 5th Street South, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|Chicken Cobb
|$18.00
arugula, romaine, pickled onion, chopped egg, cucumber, bacon, tomato, gorgonzola, herbed buttermilk
|Grilled Cheese w/ Soup
|$18.00
three cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, pesto, served with tomato arrabbiata soup
|Three Bean Burger
|$17.00
whipped goat cheese, arugula, tomato, pesto, served with fries
More about Datz
Datz
180 Central Avenue, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|5 Tenders
|$11.00
Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.
More about Caddy's Treasure Island
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Caddy's Treasure Island
9000 W Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island
|Popular items
|METAL STRAW
|$1.00
More about Caddy's St. Pete Beach
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Caddy's St. Pete Beach
5501 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach