Saint Petersburg American restaurants you'll love

Stella's

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stella's

2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport

Avg 4.6 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Simple Breakfast Sandwich$8.95
1 egg with your choice of ham, sausage, or bacon and American cheese on a
toasted English muffin. Served with choice of side.
Pierogies$6.95
Potato and cheddar-filled dumplings sautéed with onions and served with sour
cream.
Meat
A La Carte Meat
Beef 'O' Brady's

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Stillwaters Tavern

 

Stillwaters Tavern

224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
TAVERN BURGER*$14.99
hand formed short rib, chuck and brisket
with sharp cheddar, thousand island,
lettuce, caramelized onion
LARGE CAESAR SALAD*$10.99
chopped romaine, parmesan, harissa caesar dressing, sourdough croutons
PAN FRIED RAMEN*$14.99
Chinese sausage, market veg, marinated soft boiled egg, toasted peanuts, bean sprouts, thai basil
Punky's Bar and Grill

 

Punky's Bar and Grill

3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Salad$10.95
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream served in a fried tortilla shell
Rachel Sandwich$14.25
Sliced turkey breast topped with tangy sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and creamy swiss cheese served on marbled rye bread
Classic Burger$13.25
A perfectly cooked hamburger made just how you like it
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ALL THE WAY$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
CAESAR$8.00
romaine, garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, creamy dressing
TUNA POKE BOWL$15.00
ahi tuna, sesame kale, crushed peanuts, cucumber, sesame slaw, sweet chili aioli, soy pearls
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Frescos BURGER$15.00
ST PETE BOWL$20.00
GROUPER TACOS$28.00
1200 Chophouse

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1200 Chophouse

5007 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.6 (2497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TRUFFLE FRIES.$9.95
FILET MIGNON 7OZ.$27.95
TWIN FILET OSCAR.$35.95
O'Maddy's Bar & Grille

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

O'Maddy's Bar & Grille

5405 Shore Blvd S, Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (1408 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grouper Nuggets$14.99
Fresh cut Grouper trimmings, crispy fried.
Not Gluten Free.
Buffalo Shrimp$12.99
6 Jumbo White Shrimp (13-15ct) battered and crispy fried.
Gluten Free if blackened or grilled.
Quesadilla$9.99
Shredded cheese, onions, mushrooms, and peppers, served with pico de gallo and sour cream, choice of grilled or blackened chicken, shrimp or veggie.
Not Gluten Free.
Whiskey Wings Tyrone

 

Whiskey Wings Tyrone

7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 BREADED WINGS**$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
ONION RINGS$8.99
Beer battered onion rings served with a creamy horsey sauce
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.99
8 breaded mozzarella sticks fried golden, served with marinara
The Library Restaurant

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Chicken Cobb$18.00
arugula, romaine, pickled onion, chopped egg, cucumber, bacon, tomato, gorgonzola, herbed buttermilk
Grilled Cheese w/ Soup$18.00
three cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, pesto, served with tomato arrabbiata soup
Three Bean Burger$17.00
whipped goat cheese, arugula, tomato, pesto, served with fries
Datz

 

Datz

180 Central Avenue, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Tenders$11.00
Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.
Caddy's Treasure Island

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Caddy's Treasure Island

9000 W Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island

Avg 4.2 (7220 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
METAL STRAW$1.00
Five Bucks Drinkery

 

Five Bucks Drinkery

247 central ave N, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tap Room at Hollander Hotel

 

Tap Room at Hollander Hotel

421 4th Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gulfport Brewery + Eatery

 

Gulfport Brewery + Eatery

3007 Beach Blvd, Gulfport

Avg 4.9 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caddy's Madeira Beach

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Caddy's Madeira Beach

14080 Gulf Blvd, Madeira Beach

Avg 4 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Caddy's St. Pete Beach

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Caddy's St. Pete Beach

5501 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Caddy's John's Pass

 

Caddy's John's Pass

195 Boardwalk Place, Madeira Beach

Takeout
Takeout
