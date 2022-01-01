Saint Petersburg breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Saint Petersburg

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHIPS & DIP$10.50
QUESO BLANCO, GUACAMOLE AND REFRIED BEAN DIP, TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO
QUESO BLANCO$7.50
AMERICAN CHEESE, JACK CHEESE AND JALAPEÑO. SERVED WITH CHIPS
DUCK TACO$7.00
ORANGE BRAISED DUCK CONFIT, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, GOAT CHEESE, CILANTRO AND RED CHILE JELLY
More about Red Mesa
Stella's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stella's

2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport

Avg 4.6 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Simple Breakfast Sandwich$8.95
1 egg with your choice of ham, sausage, or bacon and American cheese on a
toasted English muffin. Served with choice of side.
Pierogies$6.95
Potato and cheddar-filled dumplings sautéed with onions and served with sour
cream.
Meat
A La Carte Meat
More about Stella's
Skyway Jacks Restaurant image

 

Skyway Jacks Restaurant

2795 34th street south, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon (5 Slices)*$3.25
Egg Sandwich$3.75
Country Fried Steak Bkfast$9.95
More about Skyway Jacks Restaurant
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Churro$3.25
Rolled in cinnamon and sugar
Chips & Dip Trio$10.50
Guacamole, Salsa and Queso Blanco
Cali Burrito (O)$11.50
Ground Beef, Fries, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo wrapped in our house-made tortilla. A SoCal Classic!
More about Red Mesa
Noble Crust image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
RIGATONI + BRAISED BEEF RAGU$23.00
Creamy burrata, Calabrian chili
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN$19.00
Tabasco honey, black pepper gravy, mac n cheese + ranch slaw
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN PARM$19.00
House mozz, tomato sauce, bucatini
More about Noble Crust
The Library Restaurant image

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Cobb$18.00
arugula, romaine, pickled onion, chopped egg, cucumber, bacon, tomato, gorgonzola, herbed buttermilk
Grilled Cheese w/ Soup$18.00
three cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, pesto, served with tomato arrabbiata soup
Three Bean Burger$17.00
whipped goat cheese, arugula, tomato, pesto, served with fries
More about The Library Restaurant
Datz image

 

Datz

180 Central Avenue, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Tenders$11.00
Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.
More about Datz
Caddy's Treasure Island image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Caddy's Treasure Island

9000 W Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island

Avg 4.2 (7220 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
METAL STRAW$1.00
More about Caddy's Treasure Island
Caddy's Gulfport image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Caddy's Gulfport

3128 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport

Avg 4.1 (795 reviews)
Takeout
More about Caddy's Gulfport
The Left Bank Bistro image

 

The Left Bank Bistro

1225 Dr M.L.K. Street N., Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Left Bank Bistro
Social Roost image

 

Social Roost

150 1st Avenue N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PERUVIAN HALF CHICKEN$28.00
1/2 Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, Rice & Beans, Sweet Plantains, Citrus Pico de Gallo, Pio Pio Sauce
CHICKEN TAGINE$26.00
North African chicken stew, saffron, orange, apricot, lime-mint yogurt, couscous
CHICKEN PARM$25.00
Angel hair pasta, homemade tomato sauce* (contains pork)
More about Social Roost

