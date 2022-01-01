Saint Petersburg cafés you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Crumb Factory image

 

The Crumb Factory

5701 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterrean Baguette$10.50
A taste of Europe (Brie, Prosciutto, Arugula, Sun-dried Tomatoes and Imported EVO)
Eggs, ham and chesse on sourdough$9.50
Breakfast classic on sourdough
Crumb's Cobb$14.00
Our take on Cobb's salad.
Roasted Prosciutto, Hardboiled Egg,
Feta, Metro Chicken Mix, Fresh
Tomatoes, Sourdough Croutons,
Imported EVO and Balsamic Vinegar
More about The Crumb Factory
The Left Bank Bistro image

 

The Left Bank Bistro

1225 Dr M.L.K. Street N., Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Left Bank Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

BANDIT

2662 Central Avenue Florida 33712, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Popular items
Maple Bourbon Latte$5.75
Maple Bourbon is our fall/winter favorite, back again for another season of coziness, no matter the weather! Available hot or iced with your choice of milk.
Made with espresso + your choice of milk + our housemade syrup — Grade A Pure Vermont maple syrup, Kentucky bourbon (no alcohol), Madagascar vanilla bean, demerara sugar, star anise, and sea salt.
Garnished with a dusting of DONA "Zero Waste Spice Dust" (cinnamon, cardamom, black tea, cloves, black peppercorn).
12oz hot. 16oz iced.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
SOFT SCRAMBLED EGGS • CHIVES • KEWPIE • AMERICAN CHEESE • ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN.
Vegan Burrito$11.00
LEMON HERB RICE • LEBANESE CHICKPEAS • ZA’ATAR ROASTED DELICATA SQUASH • TAHINI CABBAGE SLAW • CUCUMBER TOMATO RELISH • CASHEW TZATZIKI SAUCE • SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLA (OR SELECT BOWL)
More about BANDIT
Restaurant banner

 

Dirty Laundry

1742 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dirty Laundry
Foxtail Coffee image

 

Foxtail Coffee

730 4th St N, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
More about Foxtail Coffee

