Saint Petersburg cafés you'll love

Maple Bourbon is our fall/winter favorite, back again for another season of coziness, no matter the weather! Available hot or iced with your choice of milk.

Made with espresso + your choice of milk + our housemade syrup — Grade A Pure Vermont maple syrup, Kentucky bourbon (no alcohol), Madagascar vanilla bean, demerara sugar, star anise, and sea salt.

Garnished with a dusting of DONA "Zero Waste Spice Dust" (cinnamon, cardamom, black tea, cloves, black peppercorn).

12oz hot. 16oz iced.

