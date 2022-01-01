Bacon cheeseburgers in Saint Petersburg
Shells Seafood Restaurant
7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|BACON CHEDDAR BURGER
|$11.99
Half pound Black Angus Sirloin burger topped with cheddar and hickory smoked bacon slices. Served with our house-made smokey ranch dressing.
727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered
226 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg
|Keto Bacon Cheeseburger Bowl
|$9.95
A burger without the bun! Ground beef patty, thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion , pickle, and Mac Daddy special sauce.
Gluten Free.
Keto Friendly, Net Carbs: 2g
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|BBQ BACON BURGER
|$16.50
Burger with Fried Velveeta, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato.
Three Birds Tavern
1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Avocado Bacon Egg Burger
|$17.00