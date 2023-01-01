Bisque in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve bisque
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood Restaurant
7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL
|$9.50
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
|LOBSTER BISQUE CUP
|$5.50
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach
|Hurricane Bisque
|$0.00
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|BOWL LOBSTER BISQUE
|$15.00
|CUP LOBSTER BISQUE
|$9.00
The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd
210 Madonna Blvd, Tierra Verde
|LOBSTER BISQUE
|$0.00
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Fort Myers
501 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg
|Lobster Bisque
|$5.00
Portofino Italian Ristorante
5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
|Seafood Bisque
|$13.00
Clams, Bay Scallops & Shrimp in a lobster bisque