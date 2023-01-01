Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve bisque

Shells Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurant

7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL$9.50
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
LOBSTER BISQUE CUP$5.50
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
Takeout
Hurricane Bisque$0.00
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro image

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
BOWL LOBSTER BISQUE$15.00
CUP LOBSTER BISQUE$9.00
CUP LOBSTER BISQUE$9.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Main pic

 

The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd

210 Madonna Blvd, Tierra Verde

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER BISQUE$0.00
More about The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd
Item pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Fort Myers

501 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$5.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Fort Myers
Portofino Italian Ristorante image

 

Portofino Italian Ristorante

5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Bisque$13.00
Clams, Bay Scallops & Shrimp in a lobster bisque
More about Portofino Italian Ristorante
Item pic

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bisque Soup$10.00
More about The Library Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Tuna Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Shrimp Rolls

Garlic Knots

Steak Fajitas

Reuben

Chopped Chicken Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (344 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (9 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (344 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston