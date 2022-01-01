Boneless wings in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve boneless wings
Beef 'O' Brady's
4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Punky's Bar and Grill
3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Boneless Wings
|$8.75
A half-pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|Boneless Wings
|$15.00
Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company
12945 Village Blvd, Madeira Beach
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
6 crisp chicken tenders tossed in our sweet heat wing sauce and served with celery and house blue cheese dressing.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MacDinton's St. Pete
242 1st Ave N, St Petersburg
|Boneless Wings
|$10.00