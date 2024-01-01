Bruschetta in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve bruschetta
BellaBrava
204 Beach Dr NE, Saint Petersburg
|BELLA BRUSCHETTA
|$10.99
goat cheese | fresh roma tomato | red onion | torn basil | evoo | grilled bread
CD Roma Italian Restaurant
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Bruschetta Chicken
|$20.00
Grilled chicken topped with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil topped with mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze.
|Bruschetta Chicken Lunch
|$14.00
Grilled chicken topped with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil topped with mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze.
|Petite Bruschetta Chicken
|$14.00
Grilled chicken topped with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil topped with mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze.
The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd
210 Madonna Blvd, Tierra Verde
|BRUSCHETTA
|$13.00
Coastal Pizza Kitchen - North Redington Beach
17001 Gulf Blvd North Redington Beach FL 33708, North Redington Beach
|SHRIMP BRUSCHETTA
|$12.00
Sweet Gulf shrimp, diced local heirloom tomatoes, onion and fresh herbs, tossed in light oil and lemon juice and piled on toasted focaccia crostini