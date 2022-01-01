Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Three Birds Tavern image

 

Three Birds Tavern

1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Buffalo Chicken & Blue Sandwich$15.00
More about Three Birds Tavern
Item pic

 

4th Street Shrimp Store

1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried Buffalo Chicken on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato and Blue Cheese dipping sauce served with a choice of one side item.
More about 4th Street Shrimp Store
Whiskey Wings Tyrone image

 

Whiskey Wings Tyrone - Whiskey Wings Tyrone #105

7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
House favorite! Breaded chicken breast fried golden, tossed with your choice of sauce, with spring mix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone - Whiskey Wings Tyrone #105

