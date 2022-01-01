Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Three Birds Tavern
Three Birds Tavern
1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Fried Buffalo Chicken & Blue Sandwich
|$15.00
More about 4th Street Shrimp Store
4th Street Shrimp Store
1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried Buffalo Chicken on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato and Blue Cheese dipping sauce served with a choice of one side item.
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone - Whiskey Wings Tyrone #105
Whiskey Wings Tyrone - Whiskey Wings Tyrone #105
7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
House favorite! Breaded chicken breast fried golden, tossed with your choice of sauce, with spring mix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing