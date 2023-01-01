Buffalo chicken wraps in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Whiskey Wings St Pete (Roosevelt)
Whiskey Wings St Pete (Roosevelt)
10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$10.99
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce with spring mix, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Acropolis - St Petersburg
Acropolis - St Petersburg
515 central ave, St.petersburg
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone - Whiskey Wings Tyrone #105
Whiskey Wings Tyrone - Whiskey Wings Tyrone #105
7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$10.99
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce with spring mix, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing