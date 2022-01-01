Burritos in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve burritos
Red Mesa
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$13.00
SEASONED GRILLED SHRIMP, MEXICAN SLAW, PICO DE GALLO AND CHIPOTLE MAYO. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE. MAKE IT A CHIMICHANGA AND GET IT FRIED!
|BARBACOA BURRITO
|$16.00
SHREDDED BRISKET OR CHICKEN, POBLANO PEPPERS AND ONIONS AND JACK CHEESE, ANCHO TOMATILLO SAUCE, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO ONION AND CREMA. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE. MAKE IT A CHIMICHANGA AND GET IT FRIED!
|CHICKEN BURRITO
|$10.50
ROASTED CHICKEN, GUACAMOLE, POBLANO PEPPERS AND ONIONS, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, QUESO FRESCO AND CREMA. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stella's
2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport
|Mel's Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
Housemade chorizo sausage, potatoes, onions, peppers, scrambled eggs, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of side.
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Grilled Veggie Burrito
|$8.75
Our fresh grilled veggies served with cheese and wrapped in a house-made flour tortilla!
|Cali Burrito
|$11.50
Ground Beef, Fries, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo wrapped in our house-made tortilla. A SoCal Classic!
|Pork Verde Burrito
|$10.25
Tender pork cooked in a mild chile verde sauce served with sour cream & cheese wrapped in our house-made tortilla!
Burrito Social
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|BYO Burrito
|CALI-STYLE BURRITO
|GRINGOS BURRITOS
|$14.99
Ground Beef-Filled with Crispy French Fries-Refried Beans-Queso-Raw Onion-Crema and Cilantro
Red Mesa
4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Filet Mignon Burrito
|$22.00
Monterey Jack cheese, poblano pepper, onion, red pepper and tomato. Served with black beans and cilantro rice. No Substitutions
Spicy
|Chipotle Shrimp Burrito (Online)
|$15.25
Spicy chipotle shrimp, congri, Monterey Jack cheese and guacamole, topped with chipotle cream sauce, cilantro and queso fresco
|Grilled Vegetables Burrito (Online)
|$14.00
Zucchini, corn, mushroom, pepper, onion, spinach, and Monterey Jack cheese topped with cilantro-onion, crema and queso fresco. Served with black beans and cilantro rice. Veggie mix - NO Substitutions
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg
|19. Chili Burrito
|$14.49
Our homemade chili poured over a large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & an olive.
|21. California Burrito
|$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled with shredded beef and covered with beef sauce and sprinkled cheddar cheese.
|18. Del Rey Burrito
|$13.99
The king burrito! Seasoned ground beef or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese all wrapped inside a flour tortilla and covered with our mouthwatering ranchero sauce, sour cream & an olive.
The Gray Boys Taco Stop
701 Bay Shore Drive Northeast, St Petersburg
|Burrito
|$15.00
Flour tortilla with a protein, cheese, rice, beans, and your favorite taco style
|Quesa-Burrito
|$18.00
A burrito that is wrapped with a protein, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and salsa then put back on the griddle to grill to a perfect crispy brown perfection just like our quesadilla.
CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)
4447 4th St N #1, St. Petersburg
|KFC BURRITO
|$10.75
Choice of Grilled Tortilla, Mexican Spice Rice, Black Beans, BETTER BYRD GF Chicken Tenders, Radish Onion + Cilantro Mix, Shredded Queso. Served With Lime Jalapeno Sour Cream & Choice of Sauce
|POLLO LOCO BURRITO
|$10.75
Choice of Grilled Tortilla, Yellow Rice + Green Peas, Black Beans, Citrus Chipotle Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Queso. Served with Lime Jalapeno Sour Cream & Choice of Sauce
|CARNE BURRITO
|$13.75
Choice of Grilled Tortilla, Yellow Rice + Green Peas, Black Beans, Grilled Steak, Lime Jalapeno Corn Salad, Shredded Queso. Served WIth Lime Jalapeno Sour Cream & Choice of Sauce
The Library Restaurant
600 5th Street South, St Petersburg
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, pico de gallo, cilantro queso