Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Red Mesa

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP BURRITO$13.00
SEASONED GRILLED SHRIMP, MEXICAN SLAW, PICO DE GALLO AND CHIPOTLE MAYO. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE. MAKE IT A CHIMICHANGA AND GET IT FRIED!
BARBACOA BURRITO$16.00
SHREDDED BRISKET OR CHICKEN, POBLANO PEPPERS AND ONIONS AND JACK CHEESE, ANCHO TOMATILLO SAUCE, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO ONION AND CREMA. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE. MAKE IT A CHIMICHANGA AND GET IT FRIED!
CHICKEN BURRITO$10.50
ROASTED CHICKEN, GUACAMOLE, POBLANO PEPPERS AND ONIONS, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, QUESO FRESCO AND CREMA. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE
More about Red Mesa
Stella's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stella's

2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport

Avg 4.6 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Mel's Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Housemade chorizo sausage, potatoes, onions, peppers, scrambled eggs, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of side.
More about Stella's
Cali Burrito image

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Burrito$8.75
Our fresh grilled veggies served with cheese and wrapped in a house-made flour tortilla!
Cali Burrito$11.50
Ground Beef, Fries, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo wrapped in our house-made tortilla. A SoCal Classic!
Pork Verde Burrito$10.25
Tender pork cooked in a mild chile verde sauce served with sour cream & cheese wrapped in our house-made tortilla!
More about Red Mesa
Main pic

 

Burrito Social

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BYO Burrito
CALI-STYLE BURRITO
GRINGOS BURRITOS$14.99
Ground Beef-Filled with Crispy French Fries-Refried Beans-Queso-Raw Onion-Crema and Cilantro
More about Burrito Social
Casita Taqueria image

TACOS • GRILL

Casita Taqueria

2663 Central Ave, St Petersburg

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Takeout
BURRITO$7.49
More about Casita Taqueria
Item pic

 

Red Mesa

4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon Burrito$22.00
Monterey Jack cheese, poblano pepper, onion, red pepper and tomato. Served with black beans and cilantro rice. No Substitutions
Spicy
Chipotle Shrimp Burrito (Online)$15.25
Spicy chipotle shrimp, congri, Monterey Jack cheese and guacamole, topped with chipotle cream sauce, cilantro and queso fresco
Grilled Vegetables Burrito (Online)$14.00
Zucchini, corn, mushroom, pepper, onion, spinach, and Monterey Jack cheese topped with cilantro-onion, crema and queso fresco. Served with black beans and cilantro rice. Veggie mix - NO Substitutions
More about Red Mesa
Item pic

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
19. Chili Burrito$14.49
Our homemade chili poured over a large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & an olive.
21. California Burrito$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled with shredded beef and covered with beef sauce and sprinkled cheddar cheese.
18. Del Rey Burrito$13.99
The king burrito! Seasoned ground beef or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese all wrapped inside a flour tortilla and covered with our mouthwatering ranchero sauce, sour cream & an olive.
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
Consumer pic

 

The Gray Boys Taco Stop

701 Bay Shore Drive Northeast, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla with a protein, cheese, rice, beans, and your favorite taco style
Quesa-Burrito$18.00
A burrito that is wrapped with a protein, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and salsa then put back on the griddle to grill to a perfect crispy brown perfection just like our quesadilla.
More about The Gray Boys Taco Stop
Item pic

 

CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)

4447 4th St N #1, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
KFC BURRITO$10.75
Choice of Grilled Tortilla, Mexican Spice Rice, Black Beans, BETTER BYRD GF Chicken Tenders, Radish Onion + Cilantro Mix, Shredded Queso. Served With Lime Jalapeno Sour Cream & Choice of Sauce
POLLO LOCO BURRITO$10.75
Choice of Grilled Tortilla, Yellow Rice + Green Peas, Black Beans, Citrus Chipotle Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Queso. Served with Lime Jalapeno Sour Cream & Choice of Sauce
CARNE BURRITO$13.75
Choice of Grilled Tortilla, Yellow Rice + Green Peas, Black Beans, Grilled Steak, Lime Jalapeno Corn Salad, Shredded Queso. Served WIth Lime Jalapeno Sour Cream & Choice of Sauce
More about CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)
Item pic

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, pico de gallo, cilantro queso
More about The Library Restaurant
Vegan Burrito image

 

BANDIT

2662 Central Avenue Florida 33712, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Vegan Burrito$11.00
LEMON HERB RICE • LEBANESE CHICKPEAS • ZA’ATAR ROASTED DELICATA SQUASH • TAHINI CABBAGE SLAW • CUCUMBER TOMATO RELISH • CASHEW TZATZIKI SAUCE • SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLA (OR SELECT BOWL)
More about BANDIT

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Fish And Chips

Grits

Avocado Salad

Chicken Salad

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Enchiladas

Fajitas

Hummus

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston