Cake in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|CRAB CAKE DINNER
|$16.99
Three premium jumbo lump crab cakes. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach
|Mom's 1954 Crab Cake Dinner
|$29.25
Two(2) Maryland-Style Crab Cakes
|1945 Crab Cake App
|$17.75
|Seasalt Carmel Ch Cake
|$9.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stella's
2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport
|Black Bean Cake Breakfast
|$10.95
2 homemade black beans cakes topped with salsa verde and crumbled feta
cheese. Served with 2 eggs and your choice of toast.
|Black Bean Cakes
|$8.95
2 crispy black bean cakes with salsa verde and crumbled feta
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Snappers Sea Grill
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|CHOCOLATE CAKE (TOGO)
|$6.95
Top Slice Pizzeria
21 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg
|Chocolate Flourless Cake
|$5.14
Skyway Jacks Restaurant
2795 34th street south, Saint Petersburg
|(1)Ham Potato Cake
|$3.25
|POTATO CAKES (2)
|$3.00
|POTATO CAKES (1)
|$1.50
4th Street Sandwich Shop
6620 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg
|Tres Leches Sponge Cake
|$3.95
Tres leches cake, Chocolate, Lemon, or Vanilla the cake changes weekly but it's always delicious!
|Raspberry Cream Cheese Cake
|$3.95
JayLuigi
3201 4th Street North, St Petersburg
|LIMONCELLO CAKE
|$9.00
|KAHLUA CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$8.00
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE
|$8.00
warm flour less chocolate cake with a molten center, topped with vanilla ice cream
TACOS • GRILL
Casita Taqueria
2663 Central Ave, St Petersburg
|Cheese Cake Flautas
|$3.99
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Red Mesa
4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Chocolate Spoon Cake
|$12.00
Triple Layer Chocolate Cake, Fudge and Ganache with Vanilla Ice Cream, Mexican Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream
CD Roma Restaurant
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg
|New York Cheese Cake
|$8.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
Coastal Pizza Kitchen
17001 Gulf Blvd, North Redington Beach
|AWESOME CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.00
|ITALIAN LEMON CAKE
|$6.00
Portofino Italian Ristorante
5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
Pesky Pelican Brew Pub
923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Molten Lava Cake
|$8.99
Rich warm chocolate cake filled with chocolate ganache & topped with vanilla ice cream
|Gooey Butter Cake
|$8.99
A little "Taste of Heaven". Best described as a cross between a cheesecake and a pound cake. Topped with vanilla ice cream.