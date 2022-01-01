Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRAB CAKE DINNER$16.99
Three premium jumbo lump crab cakes. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
More about Shells Seafood
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
Takeout
Mom's 1954 Crab Cake Dinner$29.25
Two(2) Maryland-Style Crab Cakes
1945 Crab Cake App$17.75
Seasalt Carmel Ch Cake$9.50
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
Stella's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stella's

2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport

Avg 4.6 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Cake Breakfast$10.95
2 homemade black beans cakes topped with salsa verde and crumbled feta
cheese. Served with 2 eggs and your choice of toast.
Black Bean Cakes$8.95
2 crispy black bean cakes with salsa verde and crumbled feta
More about Stella's
Snappers Sea Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Snappers Sea Grill

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CAKE (TOGO)$6.95
More about Snappers Sea Grill
Banner pic

 

Top Slice Pizzeria

21 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Flourless Cake$5.14
More about Top Slice Pizzeria
Skyway Jacks Restaurant image

 

Skyway Jacks Restaurant

2795 34th street south, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
(1)Ham Potato Cake$3.25
POTATO CAKES (2)$3.00
POTATO CAKES (1)$1.50
More about Skyway Jacks Restaurant
Item pic

 

4th Street Sandwich Shop

6620 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tres Leches Sponge Cake$3.95
Tres leches cake, Chocolate, Lemon, or Vanilla the cake changes weekly but it's always delicious!
Raspberry Cream Cheese Cake$3.95
More about 4th Street Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

JayLuigi

3201 4th Street North, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LIMONCELLO CAKE$9.00
KAHLUA CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.00
More about JayLuigi
Item pic

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE$8.00
warm flour less chocolate cake with a molten center, topped with vanilla ice cream
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Casita Taqueria image

TACOS • GRILL

Casita Taqueria

2663 Central Ave, St Petersburg

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Cake Flautas$3.99
More about Casita Taqueria
Item pic

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Item pic

 

Red Mesa

4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Spoon Cake$12.00
Triple Layer Chocolate Cake, Fudge and Ganache with Vanilla Ice Cream, Mexican Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream
More about Red Mesa
Item pic

 

CD Roma Restaurant

1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Cheese Cake$8.00
Chocolate Cake$6.00
More about CD Roma Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Coastal Taco

14601a Gulf Blvd, Maderia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Serious Sheet Cake$6.00
More about Coastal Taco
Banner pic

 

Coastal Pizza Kitchen

17001 Gulf Blvd, North Redington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
AWESOME CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.00
ITALIAN LEMON CAKE$6.00
More about Coastal Pizza Kitchen
Portofino Italian Ristorante image

 

Portofino Italian Ristorante

5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about Portofino Italian Ristorante
Item pic

 

Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Molten Lava Cake$8.99
Rich warm chocolate cake filled with chocolate ganache & topped with vanilla ice cream
Gooey Butter Cake$8.99
A little "Taste of Heaven". Best described as a cross between a cheesecake and a pound cake. Topped with vanilla ice cream.
More about Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

