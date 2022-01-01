Calamari in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve calamari
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|CALAMARI
|$10.99
The best squid you ever ate! Too good to use for bait! Lightly dusted with lemon flour, flash fried and served with our spicy Diablo Sauce!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach
|Calamari
|$15.00
BellaBrava
204 Beach Dr NE, Saint Petersburg
|RHODE ISLAND CALAMARI FRITTI
|$14.99
pomodoro sauce | cherry peppers | arugula | lemon caper aioli
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|CALAMARI
|$15.00
CD Roma Restaurant
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Calamari
|$11.00
Hand breaded and fried tubes and tentacles mixed with tangy banana peppers. Served with lemon wedge and marinara.
The Island Grille & Raw Bar
210 Madonna Blvd, Tierra Verde
|CALAMARI
|$14.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg
|CRISPY SHRIMP + CALAMARI
|$14.00
Shrimp, calamari, okra, Bloody Mary Cocktail, mustard aioli, charred lemon, chives
Portofino Italian Ristorante
5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
|Calamari Friti
|$14.00
Seasoned and deep fried w/cherry peppers, served with homemade marinara sauce