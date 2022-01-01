Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve calamari

Shells Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CALAMARI$10.99
The best squid you ever ate! Too good to use for bait! Lightly dusted with lemon flour, flash fried and served with our spicy Diablo Sauce!
More about Shells Seafood
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$15.00
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
Item pic

 

BellaBrava

204 Beach Dr NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
RHODE ISLAND CALAMARI FRITTI$14.99
pomodoro sauce | cherry peppers | arugula | lemon caper aioli
More about BellaBrava
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro image

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALAMARI$15.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
CD Roma Restaurant image

 

CD Roma Restaurant

1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$11.00
Hand breaded and fried tubes and tentacles mixed with tangy banana peppers. Served with lemon wedge and marinara.
More about CD Roma Restaurant
Main pic

 

The Island Grille & Raw Bar

210 Madonna Blvd, Tierra Verde

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CALAMARI$14.00
More about The Island Grille & Raw Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRISPY SHRIMP + CALAMARI$14.00
Shrimp, calamari, okra, Bloody Mary Cocktail, mustard aioli, charred lemon, chives
More about Noble Crust
Portofino Italian Ristorante image

 

Portofino Italian Ristorante

5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Friti$14.00
Seasoned and deep fried w/cherry peppers, served with homemade marinara sauce
More about Portofino Italian Ristorante
Sculley's Waterfront Grille image

 

Sculley's Waterfront Grille

190 Boardwalk, Madeira Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$12.00
Rings & Tentacles, Cornmeal Batter, Marinara, Lemon-Garlic Aioli, Parmesan, Parsley
More about Sculley's Waterfront Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Paninis

Ham Sandwiches

Cookies

Sliders

Pancakes

Croissants

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (865 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston