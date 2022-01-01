Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese paninis in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve caprese paninis

The Crumb Factory image

 

The Crumb Factory

5701 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Panini$10.00
More about The Crumb Factory
Banner pic

 

Coastal Pizza Kitchen

17001 Gulf Blvd, North Redington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CAPRESE PANINI$12.00
Served on toasted herb focaccia with a side of pepperoncinis. Add a bag of Sea Salt kettle chips $1. Fresh Mozzarella, local heirloom tomatoes and basil w/ pesto and a drizzle of balsamic.
More about Coastal Pizza Kitchen

