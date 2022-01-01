Carbonara in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve carbonara
727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered
2134 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$11.95
Spaghetti tossed in bacon drippings, egg yolks, Romano and Parmesan cheese, cracked pepper, and chives.
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|CARBONARA
|$18.00
CD Roma Italian Restaurant
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Fettuccine Carbonara
|$17.00
Alfredo with ham, onion, bacon and prosciutto.
|Baked Ziti Carbonara Family Pan
|$50.00
Feeds 6-8 hungry people!
|Ziti Carbonara
|$17.00
Penne pasta mixed with our Alfredo sauce, ham, onions, prosciutto, bacon & broccoli then topped with mozzarella and baked.
Coastal Pizza Kitchen - North Redington Beach
17001 Gulf Blvd, North Redington Beach
|CARBONARA
|$13.00
Everything great about our Alfredo plus chunks of center cut bacon, egg yolk, and shaved parmesan Served with toasted herb focaccia bread