Carbonara in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve carbonara

Item pic

 

727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered

2134 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Carbonara$11.95
Spaghetti tossed in bacon drippings, egg yolks, Romano and Parmesan cheese, cracked pepper, and chives.
More about 727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro image

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARBONARA$18.00
CARBONARA$18.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Item pic

 

CD Roma Italian Restaurant

1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fettuccine Carbonara$17.00
Alfredo with ham, onion, bacon and prosciutto.
Baked Ziti Carbonara Family Pan$50.00
Feeds 6-8 hungry people!
Ziti Carbonara$17.00
Penne pasta mixed with our Alfredo sauce, ham, onions, prosciutto, bacon & broccoli then topped with mozzarella and baked.
More about CD Roma Italian Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Coastal Pizza Kitchen - North Redington Beach

17001 Gulf Blvd, North Redington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CARBONARA$13.00
Everything great about our Alfredo plus chunks of center cut bacon, egg yolk, and shaved parmesan Served with toasted herb focaccia bread
More about Coastal Pizza Kitchen - North Redington Beach
Portofino Italian Ristorante image

 

Portofino Italian Ristorante

5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fettuccini Alla Carbonara$22.00
Fettuccini pasta sauteed in a cream sauce with pancetta, egg & parmigiano cheese.
More about Portofino Italian Ristorante

