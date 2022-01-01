Chicken fajitas in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Red Mesa - Mercado
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Mojo Chicken Fajita Bowl
|$8.25
Our sliced mojo chicken over refried beans and rice topped with grilled Poblano peppers and onions, and served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese, and 3 house-made flour tortillas!
|Chipotle Chicken Fajita Bowl
|$8.25
Our pulled chipotle chicken over refried beans and rice topped with grilled Poblano peppers and onions, and served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese, and 3 house-made flour tortillas!
Burrito Social - 17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|CHICKEN FAJITA
|$18.99
Grilled Chicken-Sauteed Onions and Poblano Peppers-Queso Fresco and Monterrey Jack Cheeses-Pico-Sour Cream-Guacamole
Whiskey Wings St Pete (Roosevelt)
10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg
|CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$14.99
Sliced grilled chicken with sizzling peppers and onions, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa and sour cream.
Add Guacamole $1.50