Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa - Mercado

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mojo Chicken Fajita Bowl$8.25
Our sliced mojo chicken over refried beans and rice topped with grilled Poblano peppers and onions, and served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese, and 3 house-made flour tortillas!
Chipotle Chicken Fajita Bowl$8.25
Our pulled chipotle chicken over refried beans and rice topped with grilled Poblano peppers and onions, and served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese, and 3 house-made flour tortillas!
More about Red Mesa - Mercado
Main pic

 

Burrito Social - 17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN FAJITA$18.99
Grilled Chicken-Sauteed Onions and Poblano Peppers-Queso Fresco and Monterrey Jack Cheeses-Pico-Sour Cream-Guacamole
More about Burrito Social - 17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103
Item pic

 

Whiskey Wings St Pete (Roosevelt)

10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FAJITAS$14.99
Sliced grilled chicken with sizzling peppers and onions, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa and sour cream.
Add Guacamole $1.50
More about Whiskey Wings St Pete (Roosevelt)
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St Pete image

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete - 5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Taco$4.49
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete - 5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Grits

Burritos

Carne Asada

Shrimp Scampi

Avocado Toast

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Black Bean Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston