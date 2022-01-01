Chicken sandwiches in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
4th Street Sandwich Shop
6620 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg
|12" Footlong Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.95
Breaded Tyson chicken topped with marinara sauce and melted provalone, baked to perfection.
Sip & Scoop
13015 Village Blvd Suite C, Madeira Beach
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.99
Chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread!
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
Whiskey Wings Roosevelt
10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg
|CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH*
|$12.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
Three Birds Tavern
1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Grill Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
CD Roma Restaurant
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MacDinton's St. Pete
242 1st Ave N, St Petersburg
|Apple Slaw Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg
|CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH
|$14.00
House mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil + garlic buttered brioche bun
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
Buttered brioche bun, Tabasco honey, shaved iceberg, dill pickle + buttermilk ranch
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
O'Maddy's Bar & Grille
5405 Shore Blvd S, Gulfport
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Fresh chicken breast, grilled, blackened, or fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.
Whiskey Wings Tyrone
7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
House favorite! Breaded chicken breast fried golden, tossed with your choice of sauce, with spring mix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Brew & BBQ
2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.25
Crispy fried or blackened chicken breast, topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, and your choice of BBQ sauce.
|1/2 lb Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Hickory smoked and then pulled and lightly seasoned with sweet BBQ sauce.
Pesky Pelican Brew Pub
923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Southern Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
(Yes, you can get this on Sunday's)
Boneless chicken breast coated with a special breading and served on a toasted bun with pickle chips.
|Huge Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Boneless chicken breast prepared your way grilled, jerk, buffalo, or blackened. Toasted bun dressed with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
The Library Restaurant
600 5th Street South, St Petersburg
|Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Slaw
|$17.00
buttermilk brine, dill pickle chips, garlic aioli, buttered potato roll, served with slaw