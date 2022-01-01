Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

12" Footlong Chicken Parmesan Sandwich image

 

4th Street Sandwich Shop

6620 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Footlong Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.95
Breaded Tyson chicken topped with marinara sauce and melted provalone, baked to perfection.
More about 4th Street Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

Sip & Scoop

13015 Village Blvd Suite C, Madeira Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
Chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread!
More about Sip & Scoop
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete image

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Whiskey Wings image

 

Whiskey Wings Roosevelt

10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH*$12.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle
More about Whiskey Wings Roosevelt
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro image

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Three Birds Tavern image

 

Three Birds Tavern

1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grill Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Three Birds Tavern
CD Roma Restaurant image

 

CD Roma Restaurant

1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$11.00
More about CD Roma Restaurant
MacDinton's St. Pete image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MacDinton's St. Pete

242 1st Ave N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.1 (1148 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Slaw Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about MacDinton's St. Pete
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH$14.00
House mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil + garlic buttered brioche bun
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Buttered brioche bun, Tabasco honey, shaved iceberg, dill pickle + buttermilk ranch
More about Noble Crust
O'Maddy's Bar & Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

O'Maddy's Bar & Grille

5405 Shore Blvd S, Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (1408 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Fresh chicken breast, grilled, blackened, or fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.
More about O'Maddy's Bar & Grille
Whiskey Wings Tyrone image

 

Whiskey Wings Tyrone

7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
House favorite! Breaded chicken breast fried golden, tossed with your choice of sauce, with spring mix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Brew & BBQ

2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg

Avg 4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Crispy fried or blackened chicken breast, topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, and your choice of BBQ sauce.
1/2 lb Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Hickory smoked and then pulled and lightly seasoned with sweet BBQ sauce.
More about Urban Brew & BBQ
Item pic

 

Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Chicken Sandwich$10.99
(Yes, you can get this on Sunday's)
Boneless chicken breast coated with a special breading and served on a toasted bun with pickle chips.
Huge Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Boneless chicken breast prepared your way grilled, jerk, buffalo, or blackened. Toasted bun dressed with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
More about Pesky Pelican Brew Pub
Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Slaw image

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Slaw$17.00
buttermilk brine, dill pickle chips, garlic aioli, buttered potato roll, served with slaw
More about The Library Restaurant
Social Roost image

 

Social Roost

150 1st Avenue N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CAESAR SANDWICH$15.00
grilled chicken breast, grilled romaine, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, toasted ciabatta
More about Social Roost

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Pancakes

Pies

Grits

Taco Salad

Fish And Chips

Tamales

Fajitas

Chicken Parmesan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston