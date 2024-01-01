Chicken soup in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chicken soup
Taylor Sam's St. Pete | DTSP
312 3rd Street S, St. Petersburg
|BOWL CHICKEN SOUP
|$10.49
Chunks of tender root vegetables, fresh dill, egg noodles, served with fresh Challah Bread
|CUP CHICKEN SOUP
|$6.39
Wicked Cantina - St. Pete
5630 Tyrone Boulevard North, St. Petersburg
|CUP - CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$5.95
Housemade chicken broth with shredded chicken, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro, topped with Jack cheese and tortilla strips.
|BOWL - CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$9.95
Housemade chicken broth with shredded chicken, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro, topped with Jack cheese and tortilla strips.