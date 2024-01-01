Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

 

Taylor Sam's St. Pete | DTSP

312 3rd Street S, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BOWL CHICKEN SOUP$10.49
Chunks of tender root vegetables, fresh dill, egg noodles, served with fresh Challah Bread
CUP CHICKEN SOUP$6.39
More about Taylor Sam's St. Pete | DTSP
Consumer pic

 

Wicked Cantina - St. Pete

5630 Tyrone Boulevard North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CUP - CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$5.95
Housemade chicken broth with shredded chicken, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro, topped with Jack cheese and tortilla strips.
BOWL - CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$9.95
Housemade chicken broth with shredded chicken, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro, topped with Jack cheese and tortilla strips.
More about Wicked Cantina - St. Pete

