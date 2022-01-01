Chicken wraps in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Burrito Social - 17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103
Burrito Social - 17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.99
More about Whiskey Wings St Pete (Roosevelt)
Whiskey Wings St Pete (Roosevelt)
10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$10.99
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce with spring mix, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
|BAJA CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.99
Blackened chicken, yellow rice, green onion, avocado, bacon, shredded cheese blend, and spring mix. All topped with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce