Chile relleno in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chile relleno
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$10.50
Our homemade cheese relleno with your choice of pork verde, pork colorado, chipotle chicken, or ground beef wrapped in our house-made tortilla!
Red Mesa
4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Chile Relleno Con Enchilada (Online)
|$15.50
Choice of sirloin picadillo relleno with chile verde sauce or Monterey Jack cheese relleno with salsa roja, topped with queso freseco and cilantro-onion. One cheese enchilada with salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Served with black beans and cilantro rice
|Chile Rellenos (Online)
|$17.50
One sirloin picadillo relleno with chile verde sauce and one Monterey Jack cheese relleno with salsa roja. Topped with queso fresco and cilantro-onion. Served with black beans and cilantro rice
Additional charge for 2 steak rellenos
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg
|26. Chile Rellenos
|$15.49
Two chile poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in a fluffy egg batter and smothered with ranchero sauce and sprinkled Monterey jack cheese. available without egg batter & sauce.