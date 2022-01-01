Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chile relleno

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno Burrito$10.50
Our homemade cheese relleno with your choice of pork verde, pork colorado, chipotle chicken, or ground beef wrapped in our house-made tortilla!
More about Red Mesa
Item pic

 

Red Mesa

4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno Con Enchilada (Online)$15.50
Choice of sirloin picadillo relleno with chile verde sauce or Monterey Jack cheese relleno with salsa roja, topped with queso freseco and cilantro-onion. One cheese enchilada with salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Served with black beans and cilantro rice
Chile Rellenos (Online)$17.50
One sirloin picadillo relleno with chile verde sauce and one Monterey Jack cheese relleno with salsa roja. Topped with queso fresco and cilantro-onion. Served with black beans and cilantro rice
Additional charge for 2 steak rellenos
More about Red Mesa
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St Pete image

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
26. Chile Rellenos$15.49
Two chile poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in a fluffy egg batter and smothered with ranchero sauce and sprinkled Monterey jack cheese. available without egg batter & sauce.
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

