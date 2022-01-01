Chili in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chili
the bier boutique
465 7th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg
|BROOKEYS CHILI
|$8.00
Beef, sausage, beans, veggies & hot peppers come together in this sweet n' spicy concoction...with sweet cornbread
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1235 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
|Edamame Chili Garlic
|$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
Bodega on Central
1180 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|CHILI LIME DRESSING
|$0.30
Skyway Jacks Restaurant
2795 34th street south, Saint Petersburg
|Chili Mac
|$9.95
4th Street Sandwich Shop
6620 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg
|4th Street Chili & Cheese Dog
|$4.50
We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. This one comes with chili & cheese. If you want some raw onions added on top just let us know.
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|SWEET CHILI AIOLI
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg
|19. Chili Burrito
|$14.49
Our homemade chili poured over a large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & an olive.
|1B. Chili Bean Dip
|$7.49
A Mixture of homemade chili and our tasty yellow queso. it's the perfect dip for your chips.
|Chili Relleno
|$5.99
Whiskey Wings Tyrone
7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg
|NACHOS BEEF CHILI
|$10.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade beef chili, served with salsa and sour cream