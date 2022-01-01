Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chili

the bier boutique image

 

the bier boutique

465 7th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
BROOKEYS CHILI$8.00
Beef, sausage, beans, veggies & hot peppers come together in this sweet n' spicy concoction...with sweet cornbread
More about the bier boutique
Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1235 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (4475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame Chili Garlic$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Bodega on Central image

 

Bodega on Central

1180 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILI LIME DRESSING$0.30
More about Bodega on Central
Engine No. 9 image

 

Engine No. 9

56 drive MLK JR street N, SAINT PETERSBURG

No reviews yet
Takeout
BOWL CHILI$6.95
More about Engine No. 9
Skyway Jacks Restaurant image

 

Skyway Jacks Restaurant

2795 34th street south, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Mac$9.95
More about Skyway Jacks Restaurant
Item pic

 

4th Street Sandwich Shop

6620 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4th Street Chili & Cheese Dog$4.50
We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. This one comes with chili & cheese. If you want some raw onions added on top just let us know.
More about 4th Street Sandwich Shop
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete image

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
SWEET CHILI AIOLI
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
BurgerMonger image

 

BurgerMonger

1325 4th St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup of Chili$3.99
More about BurgerMonger
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St Pete image

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
19. Chili Burrito$14.49
Our homemade chili poured over a large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & an olive.
1B. Chili Bean Dip$7.49
A Mixture of homemade chili and our tasty yellow queso. it's the perfect dip for your chips.
Chili Relleno$5.99
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
Item pic

 

Whiskey Wings Tyrone

7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
NACHOS BEEF CHILI$10.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade beef chili, served with salsa and sour cream
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone
Item pic

 

Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili / Soup
Soup of the day or House-made Chili with a little kick. Topped with cheese, onion, and jalapeno.
More about Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Salad

Pierogies

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Enchiladas

Brisket

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston