Chimichangas in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chimichangas

Casita Taqueria image

 

Casita Taqueria - 4th St.

2701 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga$8.99
More about Casita Taqueria - 4th St.
Item pic

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete - 5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
23. Vegetarian Chimichanga$12.99
Frijoles de la olla, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese all wrapped up in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a golden crisp. Topped with our special sauce, sour cream & an olive.
Chimichanga$6.99
22. Chimichangas$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken. deep fried to a golden crisp and topped with our special sauce, sour cream & an olive.
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete - 5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL

