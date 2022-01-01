Chimichangas in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chimichangas
Casita Taqueria - 4th St.
2701 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg
|Chimichanga
|$8.99
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete - 5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL
5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg
|23. Vegetarian Chimichanga
|$12.99
Frijoles de la olla, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese all wrapped up in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a golden crisp. Topped with our special sauce, sour cream & an olive.
|Chimichanga
|$6.99
|22. Chimichangas
|$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken. deep fried to a golden crisp and topped with our special sauce, sour cream & an olive.