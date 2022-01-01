Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chopped salad

the bier boutique image

 

the bier boutique - Historic Uptown, St. Pete

465 7th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLACKENED CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD$14.00
Blackened chicken breast, red pepper, charred corn, red onion, bacon croutons & gruyere cheese tossed with mixed greens and served with a side of honey peppercorn vinaigrette
More about the bier boutique - Historic Uptown, St. Pete
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$11.24
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Gorgonzola,
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
Main pic

 

The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd

210 Madonna Blvd, Tierra Verde

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOPPED SALAD$0.00
More about The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd
Italian Chop Salad image

 

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria - St. Pete

945 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Chop Salad$15.00
romaine, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, olives, soppressata, chicken, parmesan, champagne vinaigrette
More about Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria - St. Pete

