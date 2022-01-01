Clam chowder in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve clam chowder
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood Restaurant
7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|CLAM CHOWDER BOWL
|$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
|CLAM CHOWDER CUP
|$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach
|New England Clam Chowder
|$0.00
More about 727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered
727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered
226 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg
|New England Clam Chowder
|$7.95
16oz of House made New England Clam Chowder.
More about Stillwaters Tavern
Stillwaters Tavern
224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg
|NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER*
|$4.99
w/ housemade saltines