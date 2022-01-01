Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve clam chowder

CLAM CHOWDER BOWL image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurant

7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
CLAM CHOWDER CUP$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$0.00
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
Item pic

 

727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered

226 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$7.95
16oz of House made New England Clam Chowder.
More about 727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered
Stillwaters Tavern image

 

Stillwaters Tavern

224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER*$4.99
w/ housemade saltines
More about Stillwaters Tavern
Item pic

 

4th Street Shrimp Store

1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl of Clam Chowder$5.00
Moon over my Clammy! Creamy Thick New England Style.
Quart of Clam Chowder$13.00
Cup of Clam Chowder$4.00
Moon over my Clammy! Creamy Thick New England Style.
More about 4th Street Shrimp Store

