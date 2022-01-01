Cobb salad in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve cobb salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stella's
2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport
|Cobb Salad
|$11.95
House salad, turkey, ham, avocado, cheddar cheese, and hard boiled egg.
Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company - 12945 Village Blvd
12945 Village Blvd, Madeira Beach
|Rum Runner Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Chopped iceberg, diced tomato, onion, & bacon tossed in our mango-rum vinaigrette. Finished with mandarin orange, guacamole, blue cheese crumbles and jerk chicken breast.