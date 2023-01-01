Saint Petersburg restaurants you'll love
Must-try Saint Petersburg restaurants
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood Restaurant
7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|Popular items
|THE BIG EASY
|$21.00
Blackened Mahi-Mahi smothered with shrimp, scallops, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
|SIDE HOUSE SALAD
|$4.50
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
|SHRIMP PASTA
|$16.00
Marinated shrimp and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
the bier boutique
465 7th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|4 CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE
|$10.00
Aged cheddar, baby Swiss, smoked gouda & muenster melted between two slices of oat nut bread
Add candied bacon or applewood smoked bacon for just $3
|BURGER
|$15.00
Our burgers are housemade bison bacon burgers cooked to order served with lettuce, tomato & onion and a side of your choice
|CHIPESKA
|$17.00
Our bison bacon patty with some heat...sharp cheddar cheese, roasted Serranos and griddled onion with a smear of roasted garlic mayo and cooled with lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
Casita Taqueria - 4th St.
2701 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|CAMARONES
|$4.25
|Bag Of Chips
|$1.50
|Side Queso Blanco
|$2.00
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
1235 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Yaki Udon
|$9.00
Ridiculously satisfying thick udon noodles with chicken, eggs and veggies in a savory sauce with a chili finish. Fire.
|Korean Twice Fried Wings
|$8.50
Sauced in garlic gochujang and topped with peanuts, sesame and cilantro.
|Chow Faan
|$8.50
Classic fried rice packed with chicken, shrimp, char siu, eggs, onions and soy sauce.
Bodega on Central
1180 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|CUBAN
|$11.00
Lechon, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mojo, cuban bread
|POLLO PLATO
|$13.50
Chicken, rice, beans, maduros
|LECHON SANDWICH
|$12.00
Lechon, grilled onions, mojo, cilantro, cuban bread
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach
|Popular items
|Ultimate Fresh Grouper Dinner
|$25.50
Prepared your way
|Chicken Alfredo
|$22.50
Creamy Alfredo over Fettuccine and
|Original 5oz Grouper Petite
|$16.25
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stella's
2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport
|Popular items
|Stetson Hatter Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.95
2 eggs your way, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon and American cheese on your choice of a bagel or croissant. Served with choice of side.
|(2) Egg Breakfast
|$8.95
2 Egg Breakfast served with your choice of meat, side and toast.
|Side
|$0.00
A La Carte Sides
Black Cattle Burger Company - 17 3rd Street North
17 3rd Street North, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|House Hot
|$9.50
chicken, pickles, slaw, house hot sauce
|Smokehouse BBQ
|$12.50
double patty with cheese, crispy onions, pickles, bbq aioli
|BCB
|$14.00
double patty with cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, pickles, burger sauce
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Snappers Sea Grill
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|Popular items
|JUMBO FANTAIL SHRIMP
|$23.95
Jumbo shrimp butterflied, breaded, and flash-fried to order with a side of fries
CONTAINS SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY
|WASABI TUNA
|$28.95
(#1 most popular)
Panko crusted, marinated in Wasabi and Soy; then pan-seared to perfection. Served rare to medium-rare or your choice of temperature over a Citrus Buerre Blanc, with potato puff pastry and seasonal vegetables
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, SESAME AND SEAFOOD
|GORGONZOLA CRUSTED FILET
|$39.95
Choice cut filet, topped with gorgonzola cheese crust over a roasted garlic demi-glace, and potato puff pastry.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS DAIRY and GLUTEN
The Crumb Factory
5701 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Crumb's Cobb
|$14.00
Our take on Cobb's salad.
Roasted Prosciutto, Hardboiled Egg,
Feta, Metro Chicken Mix, Fresh
Tomatoes, Sourdough Croutons,
Imported EVO and Balsamic Vinegar
|Mediterrean Baguette
|$11.00
A taste of Europe (Brie, Prosciutto, Arugula, Sun-dried Tomatoes and Imported EVO)
|Ham, eggs and chesse on sourdough
|$9.50
Breakfast classic on sourdough
EVOS St. Petersburg
2631 4th Street N, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|Spicy Thai Chicken
|$6.99
All natural chicken breast, spicy peanut & chili pepper dressing, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens, crispy rice noodles, spinach wrap
|All American Dog
|$4.99
All natural all beef hot dog, nitrite/nitrate-free, organic bun, yellow mustard & ketchup
|Santa Ana Chicken Caesar
|$7.99
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, shaved Parmesan cheese, all natural hormone-free chicken breast, 5-star caesar dressing
Stillwaters Tavern
224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|FISH N' CHIPS*
|$18.99
local catch, southern slaw, malt vinegar aioli
|VEGAN PAD THAI SALAD*
|$17.99
sweet potato noodle, kale, carrots,
cucumber, green beans, heirloom tomatoes, radish, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, thai basil, peanuts
|KEY LIME PIE*
|$5.99
w/ homemade saltine crust
Gulfport Brewery + Eatery
3007 Beach Blvd, Gulfport
|Popular items
|TIKI CHIPS
|$11.00
Tortilla chips served with black bean dip, beer cheese, and salsa
|BAD & BOUGIE HOT DOG
|$11.00
Two all beef dogs smothered in BBQ, bacon, cheddar & scallions
|KIDS HOT DOG
|$7.00
1 plain dog for kids!
Top Slice Pizzeria
21 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|White
|$21.96
Ricotta, fresh mozzarella & grated parmesan
|Supreme
|$26.17
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, peppers, onions, black olives & mushrooms
|Pepperoni
|$22.20
pepperoni & mozzarella
BellaBrava
204 Beach Dr NE, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|AMERICANO BURGER
|$15.99
short rib, chuck & brisket | applewood bacon | american cheese | lettuce | tomato | red onion | mayo | Jamison’s Breadhouse brioche bun
|SMALL MISTICANZA
|$4.99
mixed greens | ricotta salata | red onion | carrots | heirloom & cherry tomatoes | honey basil vinaigrette
|LARGE MISTICANZA
|$12.99
mixed greens | ricotta salata | red onion | carrots | heirloom & cherry tomatoes | honey basil vinaigrette
Red Mesa - Mercado
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Churros
|$3.25
No meal is complete without! Homemade churros tossed in cinnamon and sugar!
2 per order
|Dip Trio
|$11.50
Guacamole, salsa and queso blanco served with chips!
|Plantains
|$4.50
Served with Crema on the side.
4th Street Sandwich Shop
6620 4th Street north, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|The 4th St Classic Hot Dog
|$3.95
We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. Our classic comes with your choice or combination of mustard, ketchup, and our green relish, let us know.
|Oven Gold Turkey and Cheese on Rye or White
|$12.95
Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey w/ your choice of cheese served on our Rye bread. This is a cold stacked deli sandwich let us know if you want the bread toasted, or if you want to add Lettuce, Tom, or Onion.
|Green Relish Potato Salad
|$3.95
Sothern style potato salad with green relish and paprika. Delicious!
Annex 400 Beach
400 Beach Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Build Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
|Side Potato Salad
|$3.00
|Avacado
|$2.00
Burrito Social - 17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|Popular items
|SOCIAL BOWL
|$0.00
Bed of lettuce-cilantro lime rice-black beans-pico-corn salsa-fajita veggies-crema-Monterey cheese-salsa roja-salsa verde-choice of protein.
|CHIPS TRIO
|$12.99
House Made Guacamole Pico and Refrito-Corn Tortilla Chips
|CHIPS&GUAC
|$8.99
4 oz of house made Guac with large portion of corn chips
Sip & Scoop
13015 Village Blvd Suite C, Madeira Beach
|Popular items
|Celsius
|$3.49
Healthy Choice for Energy with 8 great flavors to chose from.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.99
Breakfast sandwich with egg, cheese and optional choice of sausage, bacon or ham on a croissant, bagel or ciabatta bread.
|Breakfast Cuban
|$5.99
Fresh Cuban Bread with Eggs, Bacon, Salami, Serrano Ham and Swiss Cheese
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|ALL THE WAY
|$16.50
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
|CAESAR O&S
|$8.50
romaine, garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, creamy dressing
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS
|$13.00
House made and stuffed with shaved ribeye, onions, and cheese
Whiskey Wings St Pete (Roosevelt)
10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|10 BREADED WINGS**
|$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
|POTATO SKINS
|$9.99
Potato skin halves topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion
|CUBAN
|$10.99
Sliced ham, citrus pulled pork, salami, Swiss cheese, pickle chips, with mayo and mustard on a pressed Cuban roll
TACOS • GRILL
Casita Taqueria - Central Ave.
2663 Central Ave, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|CAMARONES
|$4.25
|CARNITAS
|$3.25
|CASITA BOWL
|$8.99
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|SPRING ROLLS
|$14.00
|Lobster Roll
|$32.00
|FRESCO'S BOWL
|$22.00
Red Mesa - 4th Street
4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Queso Blanco (Online)
|$10.50
Monterey Jack and white American cheese, chile arbol, jalapeno pepper. Served with chips
|Cedar Roasted Salmon (Online)
|$20.00
Chipotle chile aioli, fried tobacco onions, cilantro rice and fresh seasonal vegetables
|Taco Salad (Online)
|$9.50
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, black bean-corn salsa, avocado and queso fresco with chipotle caesar dressing
Three Birds Tavern
1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Wings
|$15.00
|Large Caesar
|$11.00
|Shishito Pepper Burger
|$15.00
Buya - St Pete - 911 Central Ave
911 Central Avenue, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Yuzu Ginger Creme Brulee
|$9.00
|Shitake Mushroom Buns
|$9.00
|Mushroom Ramen
|$15.00
CD Roma Italian Restaurant
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|16" Cheese
|$14.00
Hand Tossed
|CD's Not Knots
|$7.00
Not your average knot! Deep fried pizza dough topped with oil & garlic. Served with marinara.
|Calzone
|$11.00
Open faced and filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Served with sauce choice on the side.
Coastal Taco
14601a Gulf Blvd, Maderia Beach
|Popular items
|THE COASTAL
|$4.50
We love the flavors of the Big Easy, so whenever we can, we incorporate them in our food. Our Signature Taco, the Coastal, features Shrimp and Grits with our spicy chipotle ailoi and our famous Avocado Lime Crema. and topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese. The shrimp are cooked perfectly and the Fried Grit cake is the surprise of the dish.
|Elote Bowl
|$4.50
|Queso Dip
|$5.00
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete - 5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL
5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|18. Del Rey Burrito
|$13.99
The king burrito! Seasoned ground beef or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese all wrapped inside a flour tortilla and covered with our mouthwatering ranchero sauce, sour cream & an olive.
|1E. Mexican Pizza
|$14.49
A crisp flour tortilla covered with frijoles, ground beef, chorizo, jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes and topped with sour cream, guacamole, black olives and green onions.
|36A. Fajitas
|$18.49
Freshly grilled onions and bell peppers served on a sizzling, cast iron skillet with your choice of chicken, steak, Shrimp or a combo. Served with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & your choice of warm flour or corn tortillas.