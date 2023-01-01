Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saint Petersburg restaurants you'll love

Saint Petersburg restaurants
  • Saint Petersburg

Must-try Saint Petersburg restaurants

Shells Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurant

7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
THE BIG EASY$21.00
Blackened Mahi-Mahi smothered with shrimp, scallops, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
SIDE HOUSE SALAD$4.50
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
SHRIMP PASTA$16.00
Marinated shrimp and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
the bier boutique image

 

the bier boutique

465 7th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4 CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE$10.00
Aged cheddar, baby Swiss, smoked gouda & muenster melted between two slices of oat nut bread
Add candied bacon or applewood smoked bacon for just $3
BURGER$15.00
Our burgers are housemade bison bacon burgers cooked to order served with lettuce, tomato & onion and a side of your choice
CHIPESKA$17.00
Our bison bacon patty with some heat...sharp cheddar cheese, roasted Serranos and griddled onion with a smear of roasted garlic mayo and cooled with lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
Casita Taqueria image

 

Casita Taqueria - 4th St.

2701 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CAMARONES$4.25
Bag Of Chips$1.50
Side Queso Blanco$2.00
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg

1235 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (4475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Yaki Udon$9.00
Ridiculously satisfying thick udon noodles with chicken, eggs and veggies in a savory sauce with a chili finish. Fire.
Korean Twice Fried Wings$8.50
Sauced in garlic gochujang and topped with peanuts, sesame and cilantro.
Chow Faan$8.50
Classic fried rice packed with chicken, shrimp, char siu, eggs, onions and soy sauce.
Bodega on Central image

 

Bodega on Central

1180 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CUBAN$11.00
Lechon, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mojo, cuban bread
POLLO PLATO$13.50
Chicken, rice, beans, maduros
LECHON SANDWICH$12.00
Lechon, grilled onions, mojo, cilantro, cuban bread
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Fresh Grouper Dinner$25.50
Prepared your way
Chicken Alfredo$22.50
Creamy Alfredo over Fettuccine and
Original 5oz Grouper Petite$16.25
Stella's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stella's

2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport

Avg 4.6 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stetson Hatter Breakfast Sandwich$10.95
2 eggs your way, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon and American cheese on your choice of a bagel or croissant. Served with choice of side.
(2) Egg Breakfast$8.95
2 Egg Breakfast served with your choice of meat, side and toast.
Side$0.00
A La Carte Sides
Consumer pic

 

Black Cattle Burger Company - 17 3rd Street North

17 3rd Street North, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Hot$9.50
chicken, pickles, slaw, house hot sauce
Smokehouse BBQ$12.50
double patty with cheese, crispy onions, pickles, bbq aioli
BCB$14.00
double patty with cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, pickles, burger sauce
Snappers Sea Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Snappers Sea Grill

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JUMBO FANTAIL SHRIMP$23.95
Jumbo shrimp butterflied, breaded, and flash-fried to order with a side of fries
CONTAINS SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY
WASABI TUNA$28.95
(#1 most popular)
Panko crusted, marinated in Wasabi and Soy; then pan-seared to perfection. Served rare to medium-rare or your choice of temperature over a Citrus Buerre Blanc, with potato puff pastry and seasonal vegetables
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, SESAME AND SEAFOOD
GORGONZOLA CRUSTED FILET$39.95
Choice cut filet, topped with gorgonzola cheese crust over a roasted garlic demi-glace, and potato puff pastry.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS DAIRY and GLUTEN
The Crumb Factory image

 

The Crumb Factory

5701 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crumb's Cobb$14.00
Our take on Cobb's salad.
Roasted Prosciutto, Hardboiled Egg,
Feta, Metro Chicken Mix, Fresh
Tomatoes, Sourdough Croutons,
Imported EVO and Balsamic Vinegar
Mediterrean Baguette$11.00
A taste of Europe (Brie, Prosciutto, Arugula, Sun-dried Tomatoes and Imported EVO)
Ham, eggs and chesse on sourdough$9.50
Breakfast classic on sourdough
EVOS St. Petersburg image

 

EVOS St. Petersburg

2631 4th Street N, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Thai Chicken$6.99
All natural chicken breast, spicy peanut & chili pepper dressing, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens, crispy rice noodles, spinach wrap
All American Dog$4.99
All natural all beef hot dog, nitrite/nitrate-free, organic bun, yellow mustard & ketchup
Santa Ana Chicken Caesar$7.99
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, shaved Parmesan cheese, all natural hormone-free chicken breast, 5-star caesar dressing
Stillwaters Tavern image

 

Stillwaters Tavern

224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FISH N' CHIPS*$18.99
local catch, southern slaw, malt vinegar aioli
VEGAN PAD THAI SALAD*$17.99
sweet potato noodle, kale, carrots,
cucumber, green beans, heirloom tomatoes, radish, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, thai basil, peanuts
KEY LIME PIE*$5.99
w/ homemade saltine crust
Gulfport Brewery + Eatery image

 

Gulfport Brewery + Eatery

3007 Beach Blvd, Gulfport

Avg 4.9 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TIKI CHIPS$11.00
Tortilla chips served with black bean dip, beer cheese, and salsa
BAD & BOUGIE HOT DOG$11.00
Two all beef dogs smothered in BBQ, bacon, cheddar & scallions
KIDS HOT DOG$7.00
1 plain dog for kids!
Banner pic

 

Top Slice Pizzeria

21 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
White$21.96
Ricotta, fresh mozzarella & grated parmesan
Supreme$26.17
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, peppers, onions, black olives & mushrooms
Pepperoni$22.20
pepperoni & mozzarella
BellaBrava image

 

BellaBrava

204 Beach Dr NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
AMERICANO BURGER$15.99
short rib, chuck & brisket | applewood bacon | american cheese | lettuce | tomato | red onion | mayo | Jamison’s Breadhouse brioche bun
SMALL MISTICANZA$4.99
mixed greens | ricotta salata | red onion | carrots | heirloom & cherry tomatoes | honey basil vinaigrette
LARGE MISTICANZA$12.99
mixed greens | ricotta salata | red onion | carrots | heirloom & cherry tomatoes | honey basil vinaigrette
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa - Mercado

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Churros$3.25
No meal is complete without! Homemade churros tossed in cinnamon and sugar!
2 per order
Dip Trio$11.50
Guacamole, salsa and queso blanco served with chips!
Plantains$4.50
Served with Crema on the side.
4th Street Sandwich Shop image

 

4th Street Sandwich Shop

6620 4th Street north, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The 4th St Classic Hot Dog$3.95
We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. Our classic comes with your choice or combination of mustard, ketchup, and our green relish, let us know.
Oven Gold Turkey and Cheese on Rye or White$12.95
Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey w/ your choice of cheese served on our Rye bread. This is a cold stacked deli sandwich let us know if you want the bread toasted, or if you want to add Lettuce, Tom, or Onion.
Green Relish Potato Salad$3.95
Sothern style potato salad with green relish and paprika. Delicious!
Consumer pic

 

Annex 400 Beach

400 Beach Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Side Potato Salad$3.00
Avacado$2.00
Main pic

 

Burrito Social - 17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SOCIAL BOWL$0.00
Bed of lettuce-cilantro lime rice-black beans-pico-corn salsa-fajita veggies-crema-Monterey cheese-salsa roja-salsa verde-choice of protein.
CHIPS TRIO$12.99
House Made Guacamole Pico and Refrito-Corn Tortilla Chips
CHIPS&GUAC$8.99
4 oz of house made Guac with large portion of corn chips
Sip & Scoop image

 

Sip & Scoop

13015 Village Blvd Suite C, Madeira Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Celsius$3.49
Healthy Choice for Energy with 8 great flavors to chose from.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Breakfast sandwich with egg, cheese and optional choice of sausage, bacon or ham on a croissant, bagel or ciabatta bread.
Breakfast Cuban$5.99
Fresh Cuban Bread with Eggs, Bacon, Salami, Serrano Ham and Swiss Cheese
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete image

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ALL THE WAY$16.50
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
CAESAR O&S$8.50
romaine, garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, creamy dressing
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS$13.00
House made and stuffed with shaved ribeye, onions, and cheese
Whiskey Wings image

 

Whiskey Wings St Pete (Roosevelt)

10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 BREADED WINGS**$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
POTATO SKINS$9.99
Potato skin halves topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion
CUBAN$10.99
Sliced ham, citrus pulled pork, salami, Swiss cheese, pickle chips, with mayo and mustard on a pressed Cuban roll
Casita Taqueria image

TACOS • GRILL

Casita Taqueria - Central Ave.

2663 Central Ave, St Petersburg

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CAMARONES$4.25
CARNITAS$3.25
CASITA BOWL$8.99
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro image

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SPRING ROLLS$14.00
Lobster Roll$32.00
FRESCO'S BOWL$22.00
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa - 4th Street

4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Queso Blanco (Online)$10.50
Monterey Jack and white American cheese, chile arbol, jalapeno pepper. Served with chips
Cedar Roasted Salmon (Online)$20.00
Chipotle chile aioli, fried tobacco onions, cilantro rice and fresh seasonal vegetables
Taco Salad (Online)$9.50
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, black bean-corn salsa, avocado and queso fresco with chipotle caesar dressing
Three Birds Tavern image

 

Three Birds Tavern

1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$15.00
Large Caesar$11.00
Shishito Pepper Burger$15.00
Buya - St Pete image

 

Buya - St Pete - 911 Central Ave

911 Central Avenue, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Yuzu Ginger Creme Brulee$9.00
Shitake Mushroom Buns$9.00
Mushroom Ramen$15.00
CD Roma Restaurant image

 

CD Roma Italian Restaurant

1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16" Cheese$14.00
Hand Tossed
CD's Not Knots$7.00
Not your average knot! Deep fried pizza dough topped with oil & garlic. Served with marinara.
Calzone$11.00
Open faced and filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Served with sauce choice on the side.
Consumer pic

 

Coastal Taco

14601a Gulf Blvd, Maderia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE COASTAL$4.50
We love the flavors of the Big Easy, so whenever we can, we incorporate them in our food. Our Signature Taco, the Coastal, features Shrimp and Grits with our spicy chipotle ailoi and our famous Avocado Lime Crema. and topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese. The shrimp are cooked perfectly and the Fried Grit cake is the surprise of the dish.
Elote Bowl$4.50
Queso Dip$5.00
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St Pete image

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete - 5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
18. Del Rey Burrito$13.99
The king burrito! Seasoned ground beef or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese all wrapped inside a flour tortilla and covered with our mouthwatering ranchero sauce, sour cream & an olive.
1E. Mexican Pizza$14.49
A crisp flour tortilla covered with frijoles, ground beef, chorizo, jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes and topped with sour cream, guacamole, black olives and green onions.
36A. Fajitas$18.49
Freshly grilled onions and bell peppers served on a sizzling, cast iron skillet with your choice of chicken, steak, Shrimp or a combo. Served with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & your choice of warm flour or corn tortillas.
