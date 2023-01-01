Crispy chicken in Saint Petersburg
EVOS St. Petersburg
2631 4th Street N, St Petersburg
|Crispy Chicken BLT
|$6.19
Airbaked™ chicken strips, hormone-free, uncured nitrate/nitrate-free bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo
|Asian Crispy Chicken
|$7.99
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, Airbaked™ chicken strips, hormone-free, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, spicy peanut and chili pepper dressing
Red Mesa - Mercado
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Chipotle Chicken Taco Crispy
|$4.75
Our pulled chipotle chicken served in a crispy corn taco shell topped with cheese, lettuce, and diced tomatoes.
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.50
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
Buttermilk
10316 Roosevelt Boulevard North, St. Petersburg
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Crispy chicken tenders on a bed of fresh greens topped with a blend of cheddar cheeses, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, and tomatoes.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust St. Pete
8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg
|CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN WINGS
|$15.50
Crystal hot sauce, honey + calabrian with gorgonzola ranch