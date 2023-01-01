Crispy chicken in Saint Petersburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy Chicken BLT image

 

EVOS St. Petersburg

2631 4th Street N, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken BLT$6.19
Airbaked™ chicken strips, hormone-free, uncured nitrate/nitrate-free bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo
Asian Crispy Chicken$7.99
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, Airbaked™ chicken strips, hormone-free, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, spicy peanut and chili pepper dressing
More about EVOS St. Petersburg
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa - Mercado

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Taco Crispy$4.75
Our pulled chipotle chicken served in a crispy corn taco shell topped with cheese, lettuce, and diced tomatoes.
More about Red Mesa - Mercado
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete image

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$15.50
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.
Item pic

 

Buttermilk

10316 Roosevelt Boulevard North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy chicken tenders on a bed of fresh greens topped with a blend of cheddar cheeses, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, and tomatoes.
More about Buttermilk
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN WINGS image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust St. Pete

8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN WINGS$15.50
Crystal hot sauce, honey + calabrian with gorgonzola ranch
More about Noble Crust St. Pete
The Library Restaurant image

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Cobb$24.00
More about The Library Restaurant

