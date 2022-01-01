Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve croissants

The Crumb Factory image

 

The Crumb Factory

5701 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg

TakeoutFast Pay
Avo and Chicken Croissant$8.50
Chicken, avocado, mayo on a crunchy and flufy croissant
Egg whites and spinach Croissant$9.50
Egg whites with spinach and feta cheese on our butter croissant.
Turkey and Cheese Croissant$7.50
So simple.. so good
Sip & Scoop image

 

Sip & Scoop

13015 Village Blvd Suite C, Madeira Beach

Takeout
Turkey Club Croissant$6.99
Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato on a butter croissant.
Item pic

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

Takeout
Croissant$4.00
