Eggplant parm in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Tommy’s Hideaway
3121 Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport
|Eggplant Parm & Linguini
|$20.00
CD Roma Italian Restaurant
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
|$11.00
|Eggplant Parmigiana Lunch
|$11.00
Served with pasta.
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$16.00
Served with pasta
Portofino Italian Ristorante
5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
|#12 EGGPLANT PARM SUB
|$10.00
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$18.00
Sliced eggplant with layers of mozzarella cheese & seasonings