Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Main pic

 

Tommy’s Hideaway

3121 Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parm & Linguini$20.00
More about Tommy’s Hideaway
Item pic

 

CD Roma Italian Restaurant

1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich$11.00
Eggplant Parmigiana Lunch$11.00
Served with pasta.
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.00
Served with pasta
More about CD Roma Italian Restaurant
Portofino Italian Ristorante image

 

Portofino Italian Ristorante

5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
#12 EGGPLANT PARM SUB$10.00
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Sliced eggplant with layers of mozzarella cheese & seasonings
More about Portofino Italian Ristorante
Consumer pic

 

Skidders

5799 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parm$19.95
More about Skidders
Restaurant banner

 

Manhattan Pizza LLC - 5677 Park St North

5677 Park Street North, St. Petersburg, FL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$0.00
Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta$12.99
More about Manhattan Pizza LLC - 5677 Park St North

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Chocolate Cake

Carne Asada

Crispy Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nachos

Chopped Chicken Salad

Antipasto Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (345 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (9 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (345 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1072 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (215 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston