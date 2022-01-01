Fajitas in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve fajitas
More about 727PREP
727PREP
2134 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg
|Steak Fajitas with Avocado Salsa Verde
|$11.95
Sliced sirloin, grilled peppers and onions. Served with grilled flour tortillas, cheese, sour cream, and Avocado Salsa.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Grilled Veggie Fajita Bowl
|$8.75
Our fresh grilled veggies over refried beans and rice topped with grilled Poblano peppers and onions, and served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese, and 3 house-made flour tortillas!
|Steak Fajita Bowl
|$13.00
Our prime shoulder cut steak over refried beans and rice topped with grilled Poblano peppers and onions, and served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese, and 3 house-made flour tortillas!
|Mojo Chicken Fajita Bowl
|$8.25
Our sliced mojo chicken over refried beans and rice topped with grilled Poblano peppers and onions, and served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese, and 3 house-made flour tortillas!
More about Burrito Social
Burrito Social
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|GRILLED SHRIMP FAJITA
|$26.99
Grilled Shrimp-Sauteed Onions and Poblano Peppers-Queso Fresco and Monterrey Jack Cheeses-Pico-Sour Cream-Guacamole
|GRILLED MUSHROOM FAJITA
|$17.49
Grilled Mushrooms-Grilled Sauteed Onions and Poblano Peppers-Queso Fresco and Monterrey Jack Cheeses-Pico-Sour Cream-Guacamole
|STEAK FAJITA
|$24.49
Grilled Steak-Sauteed Onions and Poblano Peppers-Queso Fresco and Monterrey Jack Cheeses-Pico-Sour Cream-Guacamole
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg
|1J. Fajita Nachos
|$15.49
TOASTED TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED WITH white or yellow queso, tomatoes, grilled onions & peppers, black olives, green onions, sour cream, guacamole and our deliciously marinated steak or our seasoned grilled chicken.
|36A. Fajitas
|$18.49
Freshly grilled onions and bell peppers served on a sizzling, cast iron skillet with your choice of chicken, steak, Shrimp or a combo. Served with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & your choice of warm flour or corn tortillas.