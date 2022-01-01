Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

727PREP

2134 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas with Avocado Salsa Verde$11.95
Sliced sirloin, grilled peppers and onions. Served with grilled flour tortillas, cheese, sour cream, and Avocado Salsa.
More about 727PREP
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Fajita Bowl$8.75
Our fresh grilled veggies over refried beans and rice topped with grilled Poblano peppers and onions, and served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese, and 3 house-made flour tortillas!
Steak Fajita Bowl$13.00
Our prime shoulder cut steak over refried beans and rice topped with grilled Poblano peppers and onions, and served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese, and 3 house-made flour tortillas!
Mojo Chicken Fajita Bowl$8.25
Our sliced mojo chicken over refried beans and rice topped with grilled Poblano peppers and onions, and served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese, and 3 house-made flour tortillas!
More about Red Mesa
Main pic

 

Burrito Social

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED SHRIMP FAJITA$26.99
Grilled Shrimp-Sauteed Onions and Poblano Peppers-Queso Fresco and Monterrey Jack Cheeses-Pico-Sour Cream-Guacamole
GRILLED MUSHROOM FAJITA$17.49
Grilled Mushrooms-Grilled Sauteed Onions and Poblano Peppers-Queso Fresco and Monterrey Jack Cheeses-Pico-Sour Cream-Guacamole
STEAK FAJITA$24.49
Grilled Steak-Sauteed Onions and Poblano Peppers-Queso Fresco and Monterrey Jack Cheeses-Pico-Sour Cream-Guacamole
More about Burrito Social
Item pic

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1J. Fajita Nachos$15.49
TOASTED TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED WITH white or yellow queso, tomatoes, grilled onions & peppers, black olives, green onions, sour cream, guacamole and our deliciously marinated steak or our seasoned grilled chicken.
36A. Fajitas$18.49
Freshly grilled onions and bell peppers served on a sizzling, cast iron skillet with your choice of chicken, steak, Shrimp or a combo. Served with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & your choice of warm flour or corn tortillas.
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
Item pic

 

Whiskey Wings Tyrone

7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FAJITAS$14.99
Sliced grilled chicken with sizzling peppers and onions, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa and sour cream.
Add Guacamole $1.50
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone

