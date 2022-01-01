Fish and chips in Saint Petersburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

the bier boutique image

 

the bier boutique

465 7th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH N CHIPS only available on Friday$19.00
Fresh local fish, beer battered and fried crispy, piled on top of fresh cut fries with housemade tarter sauce & coleslaw
(only available on Friday)
Market Value
More about the bier boutique
Snappers Sea Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Snappers Sea Grill

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)
Takeout
DINNER FISH AND CHIPS$15.95
Two fried Haddock filets served with tartar sauce and fries.
All fried entrees come with coleslaw and flatbread.
More about Snappers Sea Grill
FISH N' CHIPS image

 

Stillwaters Tavern

224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH N' CHIPS*$17.99
local snapper, southern slaw, malt vinegar sauce
More about Stillwaters Tavern
Three Birds Tavern image

 

Three Birds Tavern

1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips Entree$18.00
More about Three Birds Tavern
Fish & Chips image

 

Sculley's Waterfront Grille

190 Boardwalk, Madeira Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$18.00
Corn Meal Battered Haddock, French Fries, Tartar, Coleslaw
More about Sculley's Waterfront Grille
Item pic

 

Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer Battered Fish N Chips$15.99
Beer battered haddock fried golden brown served with coleslaw and french fries.
More about Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

