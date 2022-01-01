Fish and chips in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve fish and chips
the bier boutique
465 7th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg
|FISH N CHIPS only available on Friday
|$19.00
Fresh local fish, beer battered and fried crispy, piled on top of fresh cut fries with housemade tarter sauce & coleslaw
(only available on Friday)
Market Value
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Snappers Sea Grill
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|DINNER FISH AND CHIPS
|$15.95
Two fried Haddock filets served with tartar sauce and fries.
All fried entrees come with coleslaw and flatbread.
Stillwaters Tavern
224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg
|FISH N' CHIPS*
|$17.99
local snapper, southern slaw, malt vinegar sauce
Three Birds Tavern
1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Fish & Chips Entree
|$18.00
Sculley's Waterfront Grille
190 Boardwalk, Madeira Beach
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Corn Meal Battered Haddock, French Fries, Tartar, Coleslaw