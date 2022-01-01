Fish tacos in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve fish tacos
Red Mesa - Cantina
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|BAJA FISH TACO
|$5.75
GRILLED FRESH FISH, MEXICAN SLAW, SALSA ROJA AND BLANCA
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete - 5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL
5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg
|11A. Fish Tacos
|$17.49
Three grilled Tilapia tacos served in your choice of flour or corn tortillas & topped with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and lime. Try it with Mahi Mahi.
|Fish Taco
|$4.49
Nueva Cantina - 1625 4th St S
1625 4th St S, Saint Petersburg
|Three Fish Tacos
|$17.45