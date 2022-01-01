Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve fish tacos

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa - Cantina

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BAJA FISH TACO$5.75
GRILLED FRESH FISH, MEXICAN SLAW, SALSA ROJA AND BLANCA
More about Red Mesa - Cantina
Item pic

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete - 5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
11A. Fish Tacos$17.49
Three grilled Tilapia tacos served in your choice of flour or corn tortillas & topped with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and lime. Try it with Mahi Mahi.
Fish Taco$4.49
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete - 5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL
Nueva Cantina image

 

Nueva Cantina - 1625 4th St S

1625 4th St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Three Fish Tacos$17.45
More about Nueva Cantina - 1625 4th St S
The Library Restaurant image

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Fish Tacos$21.00
More about The Library Restaurant

