Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve flautas

Casita Taqueria image

 

Casita Taqueria - 4th St.

2701 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Cake Flautas$4.50
FLAUTAS$8.25
More about Casita Taqueria - 4th St.
Casita Taqueria image

TACOS • GRILL

Casita Taqueria - Central Ave.

2663 Central Ave, St Petersburg

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Takeout
FLAUTAS$8.25
Cheese Cake Flautas$3.99
More about Casita Taqueria - Central Ave.
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St Pete image

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete - 5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flauta$4.79
28. Flautas$13.99
Two Flour or corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, Shredded beef or ground beef and cheese then fried and placed over a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
Beef will be served in flour tortillas only.
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete - 5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Cake

Crispy Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Enchiladas

Cheese Pizza

Burritos

Fish Sandwiches

Key Lime Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (304 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (7 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (304 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (974 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston