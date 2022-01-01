Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve french fries

Shells Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRENCH FRIES$2.99
Crispy and delicious.
More about Shells Seafood
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.25
French Fries$4.25
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
Basket of French Fries image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Skyway Jacks Restaurant image

 

Skyway Jacks Restaurant

2795 34th street south, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.95
More about Skyway Jacks Restaurant
Main pic

 

Burrito Social

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH FRIES$3.99
More about Burrito Social
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete image

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH FRIES$3.00
FRENCH FRIES$3.00
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro image

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH FRIES$7.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Three Birds Tavern image

 

Three Birds Tavern

1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House-Cut French Fries$7.00
More about Three Birds Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRENCH FRIES$4.00
More about Noble Crust
O'Maddy's Bar & Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

O'Maddy's Bar & Grille

5405 Shore Blvd S, Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (1408 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries Side$2.99
Not Gluten Free.
More about O'Maddy's Bar & Grille
Whiskey Wings Tyrone image

 

Whiskey Wings Tyrone

7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE FRENCH FRIES$3.99
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone
Pesky Pelican Brew Pub image

 

Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SD French Fries$3.49
More about Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Turkey Clubs

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Cake

Cheese Enchiladas

Chile Relleno

Chips And Salsa

Garden Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston