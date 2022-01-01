Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg

1235 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (4475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
An herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, fresh basil and soy sauce.
Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice$8.50
Spicy housemade kimchi, steak, egg, onions, soy and gochujang sauce.
Basil Fried Rice$6.50
An herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, fresh basil and soy sauce.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
Item pic

 

727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered

226 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Keto Chicken Fried (Cauliflower) Rice$11.95
Chicken breast, fried egg, carrots, and peas, and cauliflower rice cooked on the habachi stove and seasoned with soy sauce, ginger, and scallions.
Gluten Free.
Net Carbs: 6g
More about 727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - St. Pete

2773 66th St. North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE FRIED RICE$4.25
FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)$14.00
FRIED RICE PARTY PLATTER$26.00
76 OZ FRIED RICE
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - St. Pete
Restaurant banner

 

Good Fortune - 260 1st Avenue South

260 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice$14.00
More about Good Fortune - 260 1st Avenue South

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Pudding

Vanilla Ice Cream

Wontons

Bread Pudding

Cucumber Salad

Al Pastor Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston