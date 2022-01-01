Fried rice in Saint Petersburg
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
1235 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
|Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
An herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, fresh basil and soy sauce.
|Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice
|$8.50
Spicy housemade kimchi, steak, egg, onions, soy and gochujang sauce.
727PREP - -Gourmet Meals Delivered
226 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg
|Keto Chicken Fried (Cauliflower) Rice
|$11.95
Chicken breast, fried egg, carrots, and peas, and cauliflower rice cooked on the habachi stove and seasoned with soy sauce, ginger, and scallions.
Gluten Free.
Net Carbs: 6g
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - St. Pete
2773 66th St. North, St. Petersburg
|SIDE FRIED RICE
|$4.25
|FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)
|$14.00
|FRIED RICE PARTY PLATTER
|$26.00
76 OZ FRIED RICE