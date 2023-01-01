Garlic knots in Saint Petersburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SKILLET GARLIC KNOTS image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust St. Pete

8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SKILLET GARLIC KNOTS$10.00
Parm, mozz, garlic butter, tomato sauce
More about Noble Crust St. Pete
Portofino Italian Ristorante image

 

Portofino Italian Ristorante

5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$9.00
Homemade dough baked w/garlic, olive oil, parmigiano cheese
More about Portofino Italian Ristorante
Restaurant banner

 

Manhattan Pizza LLC - 5677 Park St North

5677 Park Street North, St. Petersburg, FL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$0.00
More about Manhattan Pizza LLC - 5677 Park St North
Consumer pic

 

Johnny's Restaurant & Pizza - 3001 28th Street North

3001 28th Street North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Knots$5.95
More about Johnny's Restaurant & Pizza - 3001 28th Street North

