Gnocchi in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve gnocchi
BellaBrava - St Pete
204 Beach Dr NE, Saint Petersburg
|STUFFED GNOCCHI ALLA VODKA L
|$17.99
cheese stuffed gnocchi | vodka sauce | oven-dried tomatoes | confit mushroom | pecorino | basil
Bonu Taverna - 601 Central Av
601 Central Av, St. Petersburg
|Gnocchi Fritti
|$14.00
flash crispy puffs, prosciutto di Parma
Portofino Italian Ristorante - Skyway Marina District
5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
|GNOCCHI
|$5.00
|Gnocchi alla Verde
|$24.00
Sauteed with shrimp in a fresh pesto sauce.