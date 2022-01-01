Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

BellaBrava - St Pete

204 Beach Dr NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STUFFED GNOCCHI ALLA VODKA L$17.99
cheese stuffed gnocchi | vodka sauce | oven-dried tomatoes | confit mushroom | pecorino | basil
STUFFED GNOCCHI ALLA VODKA D$17.99
Cheese stuffed gnocchi, alla vodka sauce, oven roasted tomatoes, mushroom fritto, pecorino romano
More about BellaBrava - St Pete
Consumer pic

 

Bonu Taverna - 601 Central Av

601 Central Av, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Fritti$14.00
flash crispy puffs, prosciutto di Parma
More about Bonu Taverna - 601 Central Av
Portofino Italian Ristorante image

 

Portofino Italian Ristorante - Skyway Marina District

5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
GNOCCHI$5.00
Gnocchi alla Verde$24.00
Sauteed with shrimp in a fresh pesto sauce.
More about Portofino Italian Ristorante - Skyway Marina District
Banner pic

 

A Mano Italian Ristorante - 5901 4th St N

5901 4th St N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Gnocchi Bolognese$16.00
Gnocchi baked in bolognese sauce with ricotta & mozzarella
More about A Mano Italian Ristorante - 5901 4th St N

Map

