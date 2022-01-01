Grits in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve grits
Stella's
2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport
|Southern Shrimp & Grits
|$13.95
Sauteed shrimp in a sherry cream sauce with andouille sausage and onions served over homemade cheesy grits.
Stillwaters Tavern
224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg
|GULF SHRIMP & GRITS*
|$20.99
old school cheddar grits, charred
tomato tasso ham gravy, scallions
Skyway Jacks Restaurant
2795 34th street south, Saint Petersburg
|BLUE BOWL GRITS *
|$4.95
|Small Grits
|$2.25
Red Mesa
4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Shrimp & Grits (Online)
|$11.00
Poblano peppers, onion, chipotle cream sauce, Romano pecorino cheese and scallions
Noble Crust
8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg
|SHRIMP + GRITS
|$21.00
Shrimp, andouille sausage, fresh okra, shaved garlic, creole sauce
|SHRIMP + GRITS
|$18.00
Fresh shrimp, house four cheese grits, wild mushrooms, crispy pork belly, jalapeno + citrus cajun sauce
|FOUR CHEESE GRITS
|$5.00