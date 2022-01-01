Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve grits

Stella's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stella's

2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport

Avg 4.6 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Shrimp & Grits$13.95
Sauteed shrimp in a sherry cream sauce with andouille sausage and onions served over homemade cheesy grits.
More about Stella's
Item pic

 

Stillwaters Tavern

224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GULF SHRIMP & GRITS*$20.99
old school cheddar grits, charred
tomato tasso ham gravy, scallions
More about Stillwaters Tavern
Skyway Jacks Restaurant image

 

Skyway Jacks Restaurant

2795 34th street south, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLUE BOWL GRITS *$4.95
Small Grits$2.25
More about Skyway Jacks Restaurant
Item pic

 

Red Mesa

4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits (Online)$11.00
Poblano peppers, onion, chipotle cream sauce, Romano pecorino cheese and scallions
More about Red Mesa
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP + GRITS$21.00
Shrimp, andouille sausage, fresh okra, shaved garlic, creole sauce
SHRIMP + GRITS$18.00
Fresh shrimp, house four cheese grits, wild mushrooms, crispy pork belly, jalapeno + citrus cajun sauce
FOUR CHEESE GRITS$5.00
More about Noble Crust

