Lobster rolls in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$25.00
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
Item pic

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$32.00
Lobster Roll$32.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Item pic

 

4th Street Shrimp Store

1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Lobster Roll$13.00
Chilled salad with lettuce, and tomato.
More about 4th Street Shrimp Store
Item pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Fort Myers

501 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster BLT Roll$19.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Lobster Salad Roll$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Fort Myers

