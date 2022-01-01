Lobsters in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood Restaurant
7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|LOBSTER BISQUE CUP
|$4.99
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
|LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL
|$8.50
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
|BABY LOBSTER PASTA
|$17.99
Sweet baby lobster tails sauteed with linguine in our lobster cream sauce (Available only in season) .
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach
|Lobster Ravioli
|$25.50
Lobster-Filled Pasta with Sherry Bisque,
More about Snappers Sea Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Snappers Sea Grill
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|CARIBBEAN LOBSTER TAIL
|$19.95
Two cold water lobster tails served with potato puff pastry, drawn butter, and lemon (all early-bird dinners come with house salad and a petite slice of key lime pie). ITEM CONTAINS SHELLFISH AND DAIRY.
|ADD LOBSTER
|$20.00
More about Burrito Social - 17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103
Burrito Social - 17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|LOBSTER TACO
|$24.99
Maine Lobster claw, corn salsa, corn salsa, sliced avocado, poblano ranch, cotija served on corn tortillas.
|Lobster Taco
|$12.99
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
|CUP LOBSTER BISQUE
|$9.00
|CUP LOBSTER BISQUE
|$9.00
More about The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd
The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd
210 Madonna Blvd, Tierra Verde
|LOBSTER MAC N CHEESE
|$26.00
|LOBSTER SLIDERS
|$22.00
|LOBSTER BISQUE
|$0.00
More about 4th Street Shrimp Store
4th Street Shrimp Store
1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg
|Shrimp and Lobster Roll
|$13.00
Chilled salad with lettuce, and tomato.
|Shrimp and Lobster Salad
|$13.00
Served over field green.