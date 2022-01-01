Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve lobsters

BABY LOBSTER PASTA image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurant

7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER BISQUE CUP$4.99
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL$8.50
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
BABY LOBSTER PASTA$17.99
Sweet baby lobster tails sauteed with linguine in our lobster cream sauce (Available only in season) .
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$25.50
Lobster-Filled Pasta with Sherry Bisque,
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
Snappers Sea Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Snappers Sea Grill

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)
Takeout
CARIBBEAN LOBSTER TAIL$19.95
Two cold water lobster tails served with potato puff pastry, drawn butter, and lemon (all early-bird dinners come with house salad and a petite slice of key lime pie). ITEM CONTAINS SHELLFISH AND DAIRY.
ADD LOBSTER$20.00
More about Snappers Sea Grill
Main pic

 

Burrito Social - 17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER TACO$24.99
Maine Lobster claw, corn salsa, corn salsa, sliced avocado, poblano ranch, cotija served on corn tortillas.
Lobster Taco$12.99
More about Burrito Social - 17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103
Item pic

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$30.00
CUP LOBSTER BISQUE$9.00
CUP LOBSTER BISQUE$9.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Main pic

 

The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd

210 Madonna Blvd, Tierra Verde

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER MAC N CHEESE$26.00
LOBSTER SLIDERS$22.00
LOBSTER BISQUE$0.00
More about The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd
Item pic

 

4th Street Shrimp Store

1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Lobster Roll$13.00
Chilled salad with lettuce, and tomato.
Shrimp and Lobster Salad$13.00
Served over field green.
More about 4th Street Shrimp Store
Portofino Italian Ristorante image

 

Portofino Italian Ristorante

5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli alla Vodka$24.00
Sauteed in a vodka blush sauce.
More about Portofino Italian Ristorante

