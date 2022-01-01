Mac and cheese in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|KID'S MAC & CHEESE
|$7.50
MACARONI AND CHEESE WITH FRIES
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach
|Kid Mac n Cheese
|$7.99
More about Stillwaters Tavern
Stillwaters Tavern
224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg
|MAC N CHEESE*
|$12.99
cavatappi, smoked gouda, swiss, parmesan, toasted garlic panko
|SIDE MAC N CHEESE*
|$4.99
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|SMOKEY GOUDA MAC N CHEESE
|$8.50
Cavatappi tossed with smoked gouda, american and parmesan cheese, baked with a buttery bacon crust
|SMOKEY GOUDA MAC N CHEESE
|$8.50
Cavatappi tossed with smoked gouda, american and parmesan cheese, baked with a buttery bacon crust
More about Whiskey Wings Roosevelt
Whiskey Wings Roosevelt
10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg
|STEAK STRIPS MAC N CHEESE
|$12.99
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast
Topped with grilled steak strips
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|Kids Mac and Cheese
More about CD Roma Restaurant
CD Roma Restaurant
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Mac-N-Cheese
|$6.00
Served with broccoli
|Grown Up Mac-N-Cheese
|$14.00
Cavatappi pasta smothered in Velveta cheese infused with Mastry's Brewing Co, onions, bacon, & proscuitto then topped with bread crumbs and baked.
More about Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company
Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company
12945 Village Blvd, Madeira Beach
|Jalapeno Mac n Cheese
|$8.00
Corkscrew pasta, white cheddar cheese sauce, roasted jalapeno & bacon.
More about Noble Crust
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg
|MAC N CHEESE
|$5.00
|KIDS MAC N CHEESE
|$8.00
|KIDS MAC N CHEESE
|$8.00
More about CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)
CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)
4447 4th St N #1, St. Petersburg
|JALAPEÑO MAC & CHEESE
|$5.00
Elbow pasta tossed with our warm queso, shredded cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon & diced jalapeno
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone
Whiskey Wings Tyrone
7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg
|BUFFALO MAC & CHEESE BITES
|$10.99
Fried Mac & Cheese, Tossed in Buffalo Hot Sauce & Drizzled with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
|BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE
|$11.99
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast
Topped with buffalo boneless fried chicken
|SHREDDED PORK MAC N CHEESE
|$12.99
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast
Topped with Kentucky bbq braised pulled pork
More about Urban Brew & BBQ
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Brew & BBQ
2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, and Parmesan cheese with bacon in a made-to-order skillet. It’s what we’re known for!
|Kid's Mac and Cheese w/ Fries
|$9.25
More about The Library Restaurant
The Library Restaurant
600 5th Street South, St Petersburg
|Kid Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
Cavatappi pasta in creamy cheese blend