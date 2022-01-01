Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KID'S MAC & CHEESE$7.50
MACARONI AND CHEESE WITH FRIES
More about Red Mesa
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Mac n Cheese$7.99
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
Stillwaters Tavern image

 

Stillwaters Tavern

224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MAC N CHEESE*$12.99
cavatappi, smoked gouda, swiss, parmesan, toasted garlic panko
SIDE MAC N CHEESE*$4.99
More about Stillwaters Tavern
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete image

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
SMOKEY GOUDA MAC N CHEESE$8.50
Cavatappi tossed with smoked gouda, american and parmesan cheese, baked with a buttery bacon crust
SMOKEY GOUDA MAC N CHEESE$8.50
Cavatappi tossed with smoked gouda, american and parmesan cheese, baked with a buttery bacon crust
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Whiskey Wings image

 

Whiskey Wings Roosevelt

10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK STRIPS MAC N CHEESE$12.99
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast
Topped with grilled steak strips
More about Whiskey Wings Roosevelt
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro image

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac and Cheese
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Item pic

 

CD Roma Restaurant

1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac-N-Cheese$6.00
Served with broccoli
Grown Up Mac-N-Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi pasta smothered in Velveta cheese infused with Mastry's Brewing Co, onions, bacon, & proscuitto then topped with bread crumbs and baked.
More about CD Roma Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company

12945 Village Blvd, Madeira Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jalapeno Mac n Cheese$8.00
Corkscrew pasta, white cheddar cheese sauce, roasted jalapeno & bacon.
More about Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MAC N CHEESE$5.00
KIDS MAC N CHEESE$8.00
KIDS MAC N CHEESE$8.00
More about Noble Crust
Item pic

 

CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)

4447 4th St N #1, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
JALAPEÑO MAC & CHEESE$5.00
Elbow pasta tossed with our warm queso, shredded cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon & diced jalapeno
More about CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)
Whiskey Wings Tyrone image

 

Whiskey Wings Tyrone

7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO MAC & CHEESE BITES$10.99
Fried Mac & Cheese, Tossed in Buffalo Hot Sauce & Drizzled with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE$11.99
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast
Topped with buffalo boneless fried chicken
SHREDDED PORK MAC N CHEESE$12.99
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast
Topped with Kentucky bbq braised pulled pork
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone
Mac & Cheese image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Brew & BBQ

2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg

Avg 4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, and Parmesan cheese with bacon in a made-to-order skillet. It’s what we’re known for!
Kid's Mac and Cheese w/ Fries$9.25
More about Urban Brew & BBQ
The Library Restaurant image

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Mac and Cheese$8.00
Cavatappi pasta in creamy cheese blend
More about The Library Restaurant
Item pic

 

King of the Coop- St. Pete

6928 22nd Ave N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MAC N CHEESE
Beer cheese Mac N Cheese with optional Crunchies on top (crispy jalapeño and crispy onions)
More about King of the Coop- St. Pete

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Pierogies

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chili

Mahi Mahi

French Fries

Fish And Chips

Cheese Pizza

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston