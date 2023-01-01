Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Item pic

 

The Crumb Factory - 5701 Central Ave

5701 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$14.00
Brie, Prosciutto, Olives, Roasted
Tomatoes, Spring Mix, Balsamic
Vinegar and Imported EVO
More about The Crumb Factory - 5701 Central Ave
Portofino Italian Ristorante image

 

Portofino Italian Ristorante

5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean SALAD$17.00
Fresh Greens with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, grape leaves, pepperoncini, roasted red pepper & Artichoke Hearts
More about Portofino Italian Ristorante
Item pic

 

Pesky Pelican Brew Pub - 923 72nd ST N

923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$15.99
Piles of Fresh Mixed Greens tossed with Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Celery, Shredded Carrots, Green & Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini and Feta Cheese
More about Pesky Pelican Brew Pub - 923 72nd ST N

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Paninis

Octopus

Chicken Pizza

Flautas

Wontons

Crispy Chicken

Chopped Salad

Mahi Mahi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (9 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1028 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston